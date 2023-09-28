Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): Good luck in Japan
Shortly after the start of the Japanese Grand Prix, there were two crashes in the field: Sergio Pérez ran out of space between the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz on the right and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton on the left, the Mexican could not prevent a contact, parts of the car flew. Further back, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Alex Albon (Williams) collided.
Of course, Lewis Hamilton's fans were anxiously wondering: How badly was the seven-time world champion's car damaged afterwards? Lewis still conquered fifth place, afterwards his Mercedes team had the opportunity to take a detailed look at the race car of the 103-time GP winner.
"Lewis was very lucky in Japan," says Mercedes chief strategist Rosie Wait. "He actually lost some parts on the car, but none of it was bad enough that the car's performance was markedly compromised. And the balance of the car was hardly affected either."
"We didn't have to change our race strategy because of the contact, but we did lose places. The starting position had already not been good, with Lewis and George Russell starting 7th and 8th."
The Mercedes cars came back from the first lap in 8th and 9th place, Fernando Alonso had whizzed past several opponents.
Rosie Wait continued, "We decided to split the strategy, Lewis' race was on two tyre stops, Russell's on just one change. We were behind against Ferrari and had to do something different. With the same strategy we would have finished behind them."
"In the end we could be happy with the fact that at least we could put a car between the Ferraris, the undercutting of Sainz with Lewis worked."
"With Russell, it became clear that the one-stop strategy wasn't working. We then concentrated on securing Lewis' place, George had no chance against Carlos with degrading tyres."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5