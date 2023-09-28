Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): Good luck in Japan

Shortly after the start of the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and Sergio Pérez's Red Bull Racing car came into contact. That could have ended badly.

Shortly after the start of the Japanese Grand Prix, there were two crashes in the field: Sergio Pérez ran out of space between the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz on the right and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton on the left, the Mexican could not prevent a contact, parts of the car flew. Further back, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Alex Albon (Williams) collided.

Of course, Lewis Hamilton's fans were anxiously wondering: How badly was the seven-time world champion's car damaged afterwards? Lewis still conquered fifth place, afterwards his Mercedes team had the opportunity to take a detailed look at the race car of the 103-time GP winner.

"Lewis was very lucky in Japan," says Mercedes chief strategist Rosie Wait. "He actually lost some parts on the car, but none of it was bad enough that the car's performance was markedly compromised. And the balance of the car was hardly affected either."

"We didn't have to change our race strategy because of the contact, but we did lose places. The starting position had already not been good, with Lewis and George Russell starting 7th and 8th."

The Mercedes cars came back from the first lap in 8th and 9th place, Fernando Alonso had whizzed past several opponents.



Rosie Wait continued, "We decided to split the strategy, Lewis' race was on two tyre stops, Russell's on just one change. We were behind against Ferrari and had to do something different. With the same strategy we would have finished behind them."



"In the end we could be happy with the fact that at least we could put a car between the Ferraris, the undercutting of Sainz with Lewis worked."



"With Russell, it became clear that the one-stop strategy wasn't working. We then concentrated on securing Lewis' place, George had no chance against Carlos with degrading tyres."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



