Mick Schumacher for Logan Sargeant? What Williams says
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Logan Sargeant is having a hard time at the traditional racing team Williams: The 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale (Florida/USA) has not yet scored a single World Championship point, while his stablemate Alex Albon has already scored 21 points. In addition, Sargeant keeps delivering broken cars, in Singapore and also in Japan - Suzuka crash in Qualy 1, then collision with Valtteri Bottas in the race, out. There were also crashes in the Netherlands and in Spain.
Timo Glock, former Formula 1 driver for Toyota and today GP expert for our colleagues from Sky, criticises: "Sargeant made another mistake in the Grand Prix, after he had that crash on Saturday. At Williams they have to think about how they want to set up their pairing in the future. I wonder what Williams team boss James Vowles has to say about that."
Glock brought up Mick Schumacher as a possible sargeant successor ("he would do a better job"), there is also talk in the F1 paddock that Felipe Drugovich's family have made representations to Williams.
But Williams team principal James Vowles, in his post-Japanese Grand Prix review, says: "Logan has clear goals to achieve before the end of the season and we are working tirelessly with him to get those done. And that's the key point here - we work with him. We want him to succeed and we want him to be in our car next year. The success is as much on us as it is on him."
"We brought Logan from Formula 2 straight into the premier class without any significant testing, then he only had a day and a half in the new car in Bahrain, and from there it was already into the GP season. That's quite difficult for a Formula One rookie."
"You also have to go a little deeper in Suzuka than just looking at Logan's accident. First of all, Sargeant and Albon's cars were not in the same aerodynamic specification. Only Alex had the latest improvements on the car. Looking at the times alone is not enough to see the true balance of power."
"In addition, we could see how Logan improved from practice to practice on the Suzuka track, which is new to him. In the third practice he was on a par with Albon, and in qualifying he was on Alex until his accident. So we see progress with him, but it's masked by certain difficulties and by accidents."
"When we signed Logan we were prepared to invest in his career and that hasn't changed. Like Williams, he's on a journey. Only if we came to the conclusion that there was no more progress would we look for an alternative. We are far from that point."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5