Mick Schumacher for Logan Sargeant? What Williams says

Logan Sargeant is having a hard time at the traditional racing team Williams: The 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale (Florida/USA) has not yet scored a single World Championship point, while his stablemate Alex Albon has already scored 21 points. In addition, Sargeant keeps delivering broken cars, in Singapore and also in Japan - Suzuka crash in Qualy 1, then collision with Valtteri Bottas in the race, out. There were also crashes in the Netherlands and in Spain.

Timo Glock, former Formula 1 driver for Toyota and today GP expert for our colleagues from Sky, criticises: "Sargeant made another mistake in the Grand Prix, after he had that crash on Saturday. At Williams they have to think about how they want to set up their pairing in the future. I wonder what Williams team boss James Vowles has to say about that."

Glock brought up Mick Schumacher as a possible sargeant successor ("he would do a better job"), there is also talk in the F1 paddock that Felipe Drugovich's family have made representations to Williams.

But Williams team principal James Vowles, in his post-Japanese Grand Prix review, says: "Logan has clear goals to achieve before the end of the season and we are working tirelessly with him to get those done. And that's the key point here - we work with him. We want him to succeed and we want him to be in our car next year. The success is as much on us as it is on him."

"We brought Logan from Formula 2 straight into the premier class without any significant testing, then he only had a day and a half in the new car in Bahrain, and from there it was already into the GP season. That's quite difficult for a Formula One rookie."



"You also have to go a little deeper in Suzuka than just looking at Logan's accident. First of all, Sargeant and Albon's cars were not in the same aerodynamic specification. Only Alex had the latest improvements on the car. Looking at the times alone is not enough to see the true balance of power."



"In addition, we could see how Logan improved from practice to practice on the Suzuka track, which is new to him. In the third practice he was on a par with Albon, and in qualifying he was on Alex until his accident. So we see progress with him, but it's masked by certain difficulties and by accidents."



"When we signed Logan we were prepared to invest in his career and that hasn't changed. Like Williams, he's on a journey. Only if we came to the conclusion that there was no more progress would we look for an alternative. We are far from that point."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5