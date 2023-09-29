Christian Horner: Red Bull is watching Lando Norris

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner praises the achievements of McLaren driver Lando Norris and admits: "Of course he's one of those young Formula 1 drivers we keep an eye on."

Lando Norris is performing excellently at McLaren: The 23-year-old Englishman from has claimed four second places from the past seven World Championship rounds, at Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Singapore and most recently at Suzuka.

Of course, such performances have not gone unnoticed by Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, who tells Britain's Sky: "Lando is a fabulous driver. He's a great talent and a real guy, and of course he's one of those young Formula One drivers we keep an eye on."

"Ideally, Red Bull drivers for Formula One come from our own junior programme, but if we know we need to fill a seat at Red Bull Racing and none of the juniors are ready for that cockpit at that moment, then of course we look around beyond our own drivers."

As happened at the end of 2020 when Red Bull replaced Thai-Brit Alex Albon with Sergio Pérez.



Horner continued, "Formula 1 is excellent in terms of talent and we will always try to have the best possible drivers in our cars."



Sergio Pérez's contract expires at the end of 2024, and after botched races like Suzuka (collisions, penalty, no points) the Mexican has been heavily criticised. Horner continues: "There is a lot of interest in a place with us."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



