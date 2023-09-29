Christian Horner: Red Bull is watching Lando Norris
Lando Norris is performing excellently at McLaren: The 23-year-old Englishman from has claimed four second places from the past seven World Championship rounds, at Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Singapore and most recently at Suzuka.
Of course, such performances have not gone unnoticed by Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, who tells Britain's Sky: "Lando is a fabulous driver. He's a great talent and a real guy, and of course he's one of those young Formula One drivers we keep an eye on."
"Ideally, Red Bull drivers for Formula One come from our own junior programme, but if we know we need to fill a seat at Red Bull Racing and none of the juniors are ready for that cockpit at that moment, then of course we look around beyond our own drivers."
As happened at the end of 2020 when Red Bull replaced Thai-Brit Alex Albon with Sergio Pérez.
Horner continued, "Formula 1 is excellent in terms of talent and we will always try to have the best possible drivers in our cars."
Sergio Pérez's contract expires at the end of 2024, and after botched races like Suzuka (collisions, penalty, no points) the Mexican has been heavily criticised. Horner continues: "There is a lot of interest in a place with us."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5