Formula 1 team Aston Martin: 50 million euros loss

Business figures published in the UK show: The Formula 1 racing team of the sports car manufacturer Aston Martin made a loss of 50 million euros in the 2022 GP season.

The 2022 annual report of AMR GP Ltd (Aston Martin Racing Grand Prix Limited), the Formula 1 team of the traditional British manufacturer, reveals startling figures: Turnover was 178 million euros, considerably more than in 2021 (142 million).

Additional income from sponsors and prize money was eaten away by the construction of the new race car factory and by signing up additional staff.

The cost of running the race cars increased from 101.57 million euros in 2021 to more than 143 million the following year.

Salary costs grew by around ten per cent to almost 55 million euros - for a total of 504 employees (423 in the design and production departments, 81 in administration). That is 103 employees more than in 2021.

The figures also show that the Aston Martin Group has spent the sum of 61.27 million euros on the expansion of the so-called "Aston Martin F1 Campus" at the Silverstone race track, i.e. the buildings of the new racing car factory, in 2021.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



