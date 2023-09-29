Bernie Ecclestone: "Verstappen better than Hamilton".

Dutchman Max Verstappen will be Formula 1 World Champion for the third time in 2023. Bernie Ecclestone, master builder of the modern premier class, believes: "For me, Max is the best driver of all time".

As early as 7 October, at the Qatar Sprint, Max Verstappen can secure his third Formula 1 World Championship title in a row. Three titles or more in a row is something only four drivers before the Dutchman have achieved: Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful Grand Prix driver in terms of victories (103) and World Championship titles (7), but according to long-time Formula One promoter Bernie Ecclestone, he is not the best.

The now 92-year-old Ecclestone, no longer at the helm of Formula One racing since 2017, told the Daily Mail: "Max is already the best driver of all time for me, without a doubt. In the past I would have said Alain Prost in terms of the best, but now I would say Max - he is the greatest."

Ecclestone reasons, "Max is the smartest at getting the best out of the car. He's able to concentrate on what's important and he blocks out everything else, so for me he's higher up the list than Lewis Hamilton."



"Lewis is obviously a bright mind and incredibly talented. He understands people and encourages them to perform at their best. Max is different, he exploits the potential of his car better. If one day Lewis doesn't drive Formula One, then he can go off into another world, entertainment or whatever. Max would never do that."





Formula 1's 17 multiple world champions

7 titles

Michael Schumacher (D), Lewis Hamilton (GB)



5 titles

Juan Manuel Fangio (RA)



4 titles

Alain Prost (F), Sebastian Vettel (D)



3 titles

Jack Brabham (AUS), Jackie Stewart (GB), Niki Lauda (A), Nelson Piquet (BR), Ayrton Senna (BR)



2 titles

Alberto Ascari (I), Jim Clark (GB), Graham Hill (GB), Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), Mika Häkkinen (FIN), Fernando Alonso (E), Max Verstappen (NL)



