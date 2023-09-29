Qatar Sprint: Mercedes wants to buck the trend
Mercedes did not perform as well as hoped in the 2023 sprints. In Azerbaijan, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished 4th and 6th, which was still decent; in Austria, however, they only finished 8th and 10th; in Belgium, they also only finished 7th and 10th, here with Hamilton ahead of Russell.
Now the next Formula 1 sprint weekend is coming up, starting on 6 October at Qatar's Losail International Circuit. Andrew Shovlin, the chief engineer of the Mercedes-Benz GP racing team, is convinced that his team can perform stronger there.
Shovlin in a media round in the Suzuka Circuit paddock: "Let's take Austria as an example - the Red Bull Ring has never been a good track for us, so it's certainly not a track we would prefer for a sprint. And since the last sprint in Belgium, we've learned a lot of additional things about our car, not the easiest track for us either."
"Basically, on a sprint weekend you are very limited in terms of what you can do with the car. You only have one free practice on Friday, then it's already qualifying for the Grand Prix. And on Saturday we only have the qualifying for the sprint and then later the short race. In other words - you have to pack the conventional set-up work of three hours into 60 minutes."
"Qatar is a normal circuit compared to the Baku street circuit. Also, as I said, we should have a slightly easier time in Qatar than in Austria and Belgium. We will intensify the work in the race simulator to prepare for Losail. And hopefully that will help us to compete in the Persian Gulf with a better basic set-up.
In 2021, Formula 1 competed at the Losail International Circuit for the first time, with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) involved in a thrilling world championship duel. Hamilton won ahead of Verstappen and Fernando Alonso. Since then, however, we have a different generation of racing cars with the winged cars.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5