Qatar Sprint: Mercedes wants to buck the trend

The Mercedes-Benz drivers have performed moderately in the sprints so far in the 2023 GP season. That is set to change on 7 October at Qatar's Losail International Circuit.

Mercedes did not perform as well as hoped in the 2023 sprints. In Azerbaijan, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished 4th and 6th, which was still decent; in Austria, however, they only finished 8th and 10th; in Belgium, they also only finished 7th and 10th, here with Hamilton ahead of Russell.

Now the next Formula 1 sprint weekend is coming up, starting on 6 October at Qatar's Losail International Circuit. Andrew Shovlin, the chief engineer of the Mercedes-Benz GP racing team, is convinced that his team can perform stronger there.

Shovlin in a media round in the Suzuka Circuit paddock: "Let's take Austria as an example - the Red Bull Ring has never been a good track for us, so it's certainly not a track we would prefer for a sprint. And since the last sprint in Belgium, we've learned a lot of additional things about our car, not the easiest track for us either."

"Basically, on a sprint weekend you are very limited in terms of what you can do with the car. You only have one free practice on Friday, then it's already qualifying for the Grand Prix. And on Saturday we only have the qualifying for the sprint and then later the short race. In other words - you have to pack the conventional set-up work of three hours into 60 minutes."



"Qatar is a normal circuit compared to the Baku street circuit. Also, as I said, we should have a slightly easier time in Qatar than in Austria and Belgium. We will intensify the work in the race simulator to prepare for Losail. And hopefully that will help us to compete in the Persian Gulf with a better basic set-up.



In 2021, Formula 1 competed at the Losail International Circuit for the first time, with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) involved in a thrilling world championship duel. Hamilton won ahead of Verstappen and Fernando Alonso. Since then, however, we have a different generation of racing cars with the winged cars.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5