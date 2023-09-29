Lando Norris: Why Red Bull Racing is so superior

Red Bull Racing has won 15 of 16 races in the 2023 GP season and Max Verstappen is on the verge of his third consecutive world championship title. McLaren driver Lando Norris says what makes RBR so strong.

Red Bull Racing dominated the 2023 Formula One season: 15 out of 16 World Championship rounds won, 23 podium finishes, share of leading laps at a staggering 88.4 per cent. That doesn't leave much for the competition.

McLaren has made up a lot of ground over the course of the season after a difficult start, but Lando Norris, most recently second in Singapore and Japan, admits: "We still have a long way to go before we reach the level of Red Bull Racing."

The 23-year-old Englishman has been thinking about what sets Red Bull Racing apart, and the current World Championship seventh-placed driver says in a media session at Suzuka: "Red Bull Racing have been so competitive in recent years that they've been able to focus on working on details that add up to make a big difference."

"I'm thinking, for example, of subtleties such as the behaviour of the car at different tyre temperatures or the management with the rollers in the race."

"In qualifying, Red Bull Racing is always fast, but their real strength, that's their speed in the race. Even if they have a mediocre qualifying, the competition has to assume that they will set the tone in the race. There is no racing team that is more efficient at the moment, and in terms of tyre wear they are also the measure of all things."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



