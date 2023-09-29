Lando Norris: Why Red Bull Racing is so superior
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Red Bull Racing dominated the 2023 Formula One season: 15 out of 16 World Championship rounds won, 23 podium finishes, share of leading laps at a staggering 88.4 per cent. That doesn't leave much for the competition.
McLaren has made up a lot of ground over the course of the season after a difficult start, but Lando Norris, most recently second in Singapore and Japan, admits: "We still have a long way to go before we reach the level of Red Bull Racing."
The 23-year-old Englishman has been thinking about what sets Red Bull Racing apart, and the current World Championship seventh-placed driver says in a media session at Suzuka: "Red Bull Racing have been so competitive in recent years that they've been able to focus on working on details that add up to make a big difference."
"I'm thinking, for example, of subtleties such as the behaviour of the car at different tyre temperatures or the management with the rollers in the race."
"In qualifying, Red Bull Racing is always fast, but their real strength, that's their speed in the race. Even if they have a mediocre qualifying, the competition has to assume that they will set the tone in the race. There is no racing team that is more efficient at the moment, and in terms of tyre wear they are also the measure of all things."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5