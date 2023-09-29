Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: Radical proposal for Sprint

Formula One managing director Stefano Domenicali has repeatedly stated, "We have to be open to anything in terms of GP weekend scheduling." History shows: Especially in terms of qualifying format, the premier class has been on the wrong track from time to time.

Since 2021, we have experienced so-called sprint weekends in Formula 1, with a different schedule and a short race on Saturday (one third of the normal race distance in each case). Ferrari ace Carlos Sainz has spoken on asTV about how he would spice up the format.

The two-time GP winner says: "I would line up the field for the sprint in reverse order of the World Championship standings. So currently with Max Verstappen at the back, Charles Leclerc and I would have to start from 16th and 15th, and Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen would race off from the front row."

"That would be a fabulous starting position because every fan would be excited to see how far the top drivers can advance. The whole field would be condensed."



GP practice: lots of experiments

Formula One managing director Stefano Domenicali is thinking about how to make a GP weekend even more exciting, beyond the introduction of sprint races, of which there will be six in 2023 and 2024.



The Italian said: "We have a commitment to be open to all proposals." But Formula 1 history has shown time and again, especially when it comes to the format of the final practice session - well-intentioned can be the opposite of good.



What was it like in the past? Formula 1 history shows that a lot has been experimented with, especially in the last 30 years.



1950-1996: Final practice times two

Before Formula 1 was founded, the starting positions were drawn by lot. But with the start of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, that changed: one decisive practice on Friday, one on Saturday. Surprisingly, this did not change for 46 years, even if there were numerous nuances. We remember the qualifying tyres that went into the bin after a fast lap; unforgettable also the minute burners of the most powerful turbo engines in the 1980s, with values beyond 1300 hp.



In view of today's meagre field of 20 cars, many think wistfully back to when pre-qualifying had to be introduced at the end of the 1980s. Up to 39 cars wanted to take part in a GP, so sifting was already done on Friday morning in thirty brutal minutes of practice.



Big disadvantage of the format used for so long: after a Friday in good weather, a Saturday in the rain meant that times could no longer be improved. Something had to change.



1996-2002: The moment of truth

From now on, the man for pole position was sought in only 60 minutes and with a maximum of twelve laps. What was meant to be a thriller sometimes turned into a formula yawn - often the best drivers waited until the end of qualifying to go on track, when the less fast cars had cleaned the track and the track was in its best condition. Hence, another change.



2003: There can only be one

The apparent solution to the problem: each car takes to the track individually. Advantage of this - backseat drivers can be seen on TV for as long as top cars, the sponsors were happy. On Friday there was one hour in this format, the drivers set off in order of World Championship standings. On Saturday, the decision was made, this time with the slowest of Friday as the first driver on the track, with the fastest at the very end. Moreover, on Saturday the same amount of fuel was used as for the race. Disadvantage: Changing weather conditions made qualifying a lottery.



2004: Everything on Saturday

The two single-lap races were postponed to Saturday. New at the beginning in line with the run-in of the previous race. The two segments were now so close together that Schlitzohre began to drive tactically in the changing weather. For example, they deliberately fluffed the first segment in order to be able to race at the beginning of the second segment - because rain was coming and it would be a disadvantage to be on the track towards the end of the practice.



2005: Pull out your calculators!

Hence the solution: The times of the two individual performances were added up again. One lap on Saturday morning with little fuel, one lap on Sunday morning with the same amount of fuel that was used for the race. Nobody liked this system because Saturday was devalued. After six GP weekends, it was over. For the remaining thirteen qualifying sessions, only Saturday races were held, with race fuel.



2006/2007: The elimination

Finally more laps could be driven again, but for the first time there was an elimination procedure with three qualifying segments. The fans liked it, but it wasn't perfect - because at the end of the race you still had to use the same amount of fuel that you intended to take into the race.



2008/2009: Small change

The qualifying three-parter remained, but now fuel could no longer be topped up after Q3.



2010: Today's format

Refuelling in the race was a thing of the past, so the drivers could finally take to the track again in final practice with very little fuel and let it rip to their heart's content.



2016: Unsuccessful experiment

For the 2016 season, Formula 1 introduced an elimination procedure that is exciting on paper - the clock runs and the slowest driver is eliminated at regular intervals. In theory, this was supposed to create moments of surprise. In practice, everyone was fascinated by the view of the clock counting down, less by what was happening on the track. Some racing teams sent their drivers onto the track too late and thus exposed themselves to ridicule.



The peak of embarrassment at the World Championship opener in Australia: A few minutes before the end of qualifying in Melbourne, theoretically the hottest phase of the Formula 1 final practice, now it should be all about everything for the best Grand Prix drivers in the world - who is the fastest man in Albert Park? And then this: nobody on the track. The fans shook their heads in disbelief at what they had just witnessed. Many cursed, quite rightly. Formula 1 had once again disgraced itself to the bone.



Outraged fans demanded their money back, drivers and team bosses grumbled, and what did the Formula 1 management of the time do? They had the field compete again in Bahrain in an elimination procedure. The result was no better, but the anger of the fans was greater. Result: For the third round of the 2016 World Championship in China, Formula 1 returned to the tried and tested system.



2021: The sprint is here

On three GP weekends, a new procedure was experimented with - a first practice session on Friday, then qualifying (according to the familiar pattern) for the sprint. On Saturday a second free practice, then the short race over one third of the GP distance, i.e. 100 kilometres. The order of the sprint determined the starting grid for the World Championship race. The reaction of the fans was controversial. Only a few of the sprints were convincing.



2022: Different distribution of points

When the sprints were introduced in 2021, points were only awarded for the first three (3-2-1). This was changed for 2022. Now, the first eight will receive World Championship points, which are valid for the Drivers' World Championship and also in the Constructors' Cup (8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1). Domenicali hoped this would make the drivers fight more determinedly.



2023: Sprint format changed

In 2023 there will be six sprint weekends - in Baku, at the Red Bull Ring, in Spa-Francorchamps, in Qatar, Texas and in Brazil. The format has been slightly changed because the second free practice session had become useless: On Friday there will now only be one free practice session, then the qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix will start. Saturday is all about sprinting, with the qualifying and hours afterwards the short race. The World Championship race will then take place as usual on Sunday.





Formula 1 Sprints: All winners

Silverstone 2021: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021: Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

São Paulo 2021: Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

São Paulo 2022: George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing



