Oscar Piastri and the coolest mum in Formula 1

Parents of Formula 1 stars usually keep a low profile in public. Nicole Piastri is different. Her son Oscar has to "put up with" a lot.

Oscar Piastri bears it like a man. Or rather: like a son. Like one who is perhaps secretly a little embarrassed by his mother. But Nicole Piastri isn't that at all. She belongs more to the cool mother category. She knows how the net works. She has a sense of humour.

And combines both in a rather entertaining way. Not obtrusively or unpleasantly, but pointedly. And always with a winking dig at her own son.

Like last weekend in Suzuka, when son Oscar finished third in his McLaren, the first podium finish of his still young Formula 1 career.

"Good work today, Osc. Does this mean I can finally get rid of any of these [trophies]?..." she wrote on "X", garnished with a photo of ancient trophies. The post once again conquered the net, and not for the first time.

On Saturday, she had formulated a humorous rejection to McLaren CEO Zak Brown's invitation to Japan. "Thank you for the kind offer, Zak Brown, but I think it's better if I have my panic attacks at home. However, I plan to have mastered the art of meditation in time for the Vegas race," she wrote.

Mama Piastri always lets the anxiety of a mother of a Formula One driver come through when she posts. Packed with wit and charm. As with McLaren's early contract extension with Oscar before the Japan GP: "What!!! So we're doing this for another three years now???"

On the news that Daniel Ricciardo is making his comeback to F1 for AlphaTauri, she wrote: "I'm genuinely happy for Daniel, but can we also think of Grace Ricciardo (Daniel's mother, ed.) who finally thought she could relax?"

And when Piastri Junior attended the MotoGP weekend at Silverstone in the summer, he sat on a race bike and joked that he was swapping four wheels for two. Nicole Piastri quickly intervened, humorously of course: "No way! Get off the bike now, Oscar Jack Piastri! My heart can barely stand Autosport already."

She has been entertaining the motorsport royalty with posts like this for months. Her fan base on X is growing steadily, now standing at 35,000 followers.

On X, for example, she revealed that grandmother Piastri put coconut powder in little Oscar's modelling clay "to make the clay smell better". On a McLaren post with a photo of Oscar, she wrote underneath: "Playing around with self tanner again Oscar?" After a qualifying session, she admonished, addressing her son, "Great job Oscar. But next time please do your fast time a bit earlier so it's not so stressful."

When one user suggested that Oscar could give his mother an early birthday present in Baku with points, she countered with a side-swipe: "Unlikely. I'm still waiting for the necklace from his last trip to Baku." Oscar had indeed announced that on X in 2021.

And when a red flag caused a race interruption at Zandvoort, the Australian wrote, "Ughhhh!" due to the time difference. Let's finish the race, race control! It's 1am here in Melbourne and I'm signed up for an early morning pilates class".

Well, patience and perseverance are paying off. The 22-year-old now stands at 57 points, completing a strong season as a rookie. He proves emphatically why McLaren wanted him so badly and lured him away from rival Alpine with much fanfare. Piastri has a lot of potential, which should really unfold in the coming years. His mistakes are already limited, and that after a year on the bench as an Alpine substitute, after previously becoming champion in the junior classes Formula 3 and Formula 2.

What's also impressive is that he doesn't let on the pressure that automatically came with the changeover. In addition to a pronounced racing intelligence, he is also characterised by the ability to be self-critical. A good mix for efficient further development. He is a future world champion, say many experts.

Certainly also his mother. But she prefers to pick him up in public. With his permission.

"What am I supposed to do? She's my mum!" says Piastri himself. "No, to be honest I think it's pretty cool that she's pulling my leg a little bit. As my mum, she has every right to do that."

He just bears it like a son.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5