Oscar Piastri and the coolest mum in Formula 1
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Oscar Piastri bears it like a man. Or rather: like a son. Like one who is perhaps secretly a little embarrassed by his mother. But Nicole Piastri isn't that at all. She belongs more to the cool mother category. She knows how the net works. She has a sense of humour.
And combines both in a rather entertaining way. Not obtrusively or unpleasantly, but pointedly. And always with a winking dig at her own son.
Like last weekend in Suzuka, when son Oscar finished third in his McLaren, the first podium finish of his still young Formula 1 career.
"Good work today, Osc. Does this mean I can finally get rid of any of these [trophies]?..." she wrote on "X", garnished with a photo of ancient trophies. The post once again conquered the net, and not for the first time.
On Saturday, she had formulated a humorous rejection to McLaren CEO Zak Brown's invitation to Japan. "Thank you for the kind offer, Zak Brown, but I think it's better if I have my panic attacks at home. However, I plan to have mastered the art of meditation in time for the Vegas race," she wrote.
Mama Piastri always lets the anxiety of a mother of a Formula One driver come through when she posts. Packed with wit and charm. As with McLaren's early contract extension with Oscar before the Japan GP: "What!!! So we're doing this for another three years now???"
On the news that Daniel Ricciardo is making his comeback to F1 for AlphaTauri, she wrote: "I'm genuinely happy for Daniel, but can we also think of Grace Ricciardo (Daniel's mother, ed.) who finally thought she could relax?"
And when Piastri Junior attended the MotoGP weekend at Silverstone in the summer, he sat on a race bike and joked that he was swapping four wheels for two. Nicole Piastri quickly intervened, humorously of course: "No way! Get off the bike now, Oscar Jack Piastri! My heart can barely stand Autosport already."
She has been entertaining the motorsport royalty with posts like this for months. Her fan base on X is growing steadily, now standing at 35,000 followers.
On X, for example, she revealed that grandmother Piastri put coconut powder in little Oscar's modelling clay "to make the clay smell better". On a McLaren post with a photo of Oscar, she wrote underneath: "Playing around with self tanner again Oscar?" After a qualifying session, she admonished, addressing her son, "Great job Oscar. But next time please do your fast time a bit earlier so it's not so stressful."
When one user suggested that Oscar could give his mother an early birthday present in Baku with points, she countered with a side-swipe: "Unlikely. I'm still waiting for the necklace from his last trip to Baku." Oscar had indeed announced that on X in 2021.
And when a red flag caused a race interruption at Zandvoort, the Australian wrote, "Ughhhh!" due to the time difference. Let's finish the race, race control! It's 1am here in Melbourne and I'm signed up for an early morning pilates class".
Well, patience and perseverance are paying off. The 22-year-old now stands at 57 points, completing a strong season as a rookie. He proves emphatically why McLaren wanted him so badly and lured him away from rival Alpine with much fanfare. Piastri has a lot of potential, which should really unfold in the coming years. His mistakes are already limited, and that after a year on the bench as an Alpine substitute, after previously becoming champion in the junior classes Formula 3 and Formula 2.
What's also impressive is that he doesn't let on the pressure that automatically came with the changeover. In addition to a pronounced racing intelligence, he is also characterised by the ability to be self-critical. A good mix for efficient further development. He is a future world champion, say many experts.
Certainly also his mother. But she prefers to pick him up in public. With his permission.
"What am I supposed to do? She's my mum!" says Piastri himself. "No, to be honest I think it's pretty cool that she's pulling my leg a little bit. As my mum, she has every right to do that."
He just bears it like a son.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5