Simulator deployment: When will Ricciardo return?
Daniel Ricciardo is frustrated. The comeback at AlphaTauri was just starting, the connection between the car and him was getting better and better, when he crashed at Zandvoort and broke a metacarpal on the left.
The result: a compulsory break for the Australian, who has now missed a total of four races. He is replaced by Liam Lawson, who is showing strong performances. One thing is clear: Once Ricciardo is fit again, he will return to the AlphaTauri.
But when will that be? That remains an open question. Initially, it was said that the race in Qatar on 8 October was the target, but most recently those responsible did not commit to a date.
Ricciardo revealed to "Perth Now" that his rehab "continues to progress". He will sit in a simulator these days, he announced.
"This is kind of my first attempt to see where I'm at so I can make a decision from there," the 34-year-old said.
"I definitely want to be back in ... " Ricciardo said, hesitating, "In the next few weeks. That's the plan." He will probably know more after this weekend, Ricciardo said.
Jonathan Eddolls, AlphaTauri's chief race engineer, had already revealed in the Suzuka paddock that the eight-time GP winner would be in the simulator before returning: "We have another simulator session planned before the comeback, because there is no reason on his part or ours to send him back on track prematurely. The worst thing would be if he returns before everything has healed properly, which could cause problems."
"The simulator is a good tool to see how he copes at the wheel with the stresses of a mission. I think the final decision will probably be made by him rather than us," Eddolls explained. "He knows better than anyone what his recovery is like and the pain in his hand. We definitely won't put any pressure on him because we have three good riders at the moment."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5