Simulator deployment: When will Ricciardo return?

Daniel Ricciardo has already missed four races after breaking his hand, he is replaced by Liam Lawson at AlphaTauri. When will the Australian return?

Daniel Ricciardo is frustrated. The comeback at AlphaTauri was just starting, the connection between the car and him was getting better and better, when he crashed at Zandvoort and broke a metacarpal on the left.

The result: a compulsory break for the Australian, who has now missed a total of four races. He is replaced by Liam Lawson, who is showing strong performances. One thing is clear: Once Ricciardo is fit again, he will return to the AlphaTauri.

But when will that be? That remains an open question. Initially, it was said that the race in Qatar on 8 October was the target, but most recently those responsible did not commit to a date.

Ricciardo revealed to "Perth Now" that his rehab "continues to progress". He will sit in a simulator these days, he announced.

"This is kind of my first attempt to see where I'm at so I can make a decision from there," the 34-year-old said.

"I definitely want to be back in ... " Ricciardo said, hesitating, "In the next few weeks. That's the plan." He will probably know more after this weekend, Ricciardo said.

Jonathan Eddolls, AlphaTauri's chief race engineer, had already revealed in the Suzuka paddock that the eight-time GP winner would be in the simulator before returning: "We have another simulator session planned before the comeback, because there is no reason on his part or ours to send him back on track prematurely. The worst thing would be if he returns before everything has healed properly, which could cause problems."

"The simulator is a good tool to see how he copes at the wheel with the stresses of a mission. I think the final decision will probably be made by him rather than us," Eddolls explained. "He knows better than anyone what his recovery is like and the pain in his hand. We definitely won't put any pressure on him because we have three good riders at the moment."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5