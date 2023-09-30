Chandhok touches with anecdote about Schumacher
As a Formula 1 driver, Michael Schumacher was regarded as dogged and reserved. But his companions in particular know that the seven-time champion was different. Like Karun Chandhok, for example, who celebrated his debut in Formula 1 in 2010.
At that time, Schumacher was the focus of attention because he was returning to the top class of motorsport with Mercedes. But Schumacher took his time with the newcomer, as Chandhok reports.
"When I did my first race in Bahrain in 2010, on Thursday, media day, Michael was the first driver to greet me and say, 'Welcome to Formula One'," the 39-year-old told OLBG.
"He then chatted for five minutes, asked about my background and where I was from and wished me luck for my season. He didn't have to do that," Chandhok continued.
"That was the race where he made his big comeback with Mercedes and at that time he was the biggest star, bigger than Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, he was the biggest star the sport had and he made his big comeback," Chandhok further narrated, "I was a nobody, he didn't need that and I always appreciated that, the fact that he took five minutes to make me feel welcome in the sport," Chandhok continued.
His conclusion: "He was a great guy and a fantastic driver. He had that charisma. When you walked into a room, you could feel his charisma and tremendous charisma that he possessed and you couldn't ignore it. There are very few athletes in the history of the sport who have that."
