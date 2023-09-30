Mick Schumacher in the sports car? "Away from the window
Mick Schumacher had not given up hope in recent weeks that Logan Sargeant's place at Williams could be vacant because the rookie has big problems and produces a lot of scrap.
But team boss James Vowles now clarified: "When we signed Logan, we were prepared to invest in his career and that hasn't changed. Like Williams, he is on a journey. Only if we came to the conclusion that there was no more progress would we look for an alternative. We are far from that point."
That would leave Schumacher with Plan B, which could be WEC. Schumacher could join Alpine in the sports car programme. Alpine team boss Bruno Famin had recently confirmed talks.
Opinions differ among experts as to whether the WEC is a good alternative for Schumacher.
"I don't know if that's the right way to go," legend Hans-Joachim Stuck told Eurosport: "If he doesn't stay in Formula 1 and drive for a team, he's out of there. That's a difficult decision. We'll have to wait and see where he ends up," Stuck said.
According to Stuck, test driver Schumacher is "in good hands at Mercedes, he has a good chance there. But if he suddenly leaves now, then he's out of the window". At least Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had hinted that Schumacher could remain a reserve driver. Provided there is an agreement with Alpine.
"It was the same with me back then. After I left Formula 1 in 1979, I switched to Porsche and achieved my greatest successes there with the World Endurance Championships," said Stuck. In 1986 and 1987, Stuck won at Le Mans alongside Briton Derek Bell and US American Al Holbert.
"But I was a bit older back then, unlike Schumacher," Stuck emphasised. "That is of course something completely different. What direction his career takes now is really for him to decide."
