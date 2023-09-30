Palmer harshly criticises Pérez: Lost racing skills?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In his third year with Red Bull Racing, Sergio Pérez has suffered a third defeat at the hands of his team-mate Max Verstappen. This time, with a current deficit of 177 points to the Dutchman, he was literally dismantled by the two-time champion.
And all this in the same car, with the same technical conditions. A debacle. A clear one, sometimes even an embarrassing one, as recently in Japan. With inexplicable mistakes and lapses that left even experts baffled.
Ex-driver Jolyon Palmer now joins the long line of critics. And is clear in his column on formula1.com. "In Singapore he took Tsunoda out of the race on the very first lap and then shot Albon out of the points later, resulting in a five-second penalty that didn't affect his position, while two smaller teams were robbed of a great opportunity [to score points]," Palmer wrote.
"Clearly Checo is not enjoying the features of the Red Bull RB19 as much as his teammate - a problem that seems to be getting worse for the Mexican after his strong start to 2023," Palmer wrote. "At the moment we have a couple of races where his racing ability is completely lacking and that is causing excitement."
In Japan, he said, the sad spectacle was repeated. "He shot his car into the back of Kevin Magnussen and spun the Haas driver around without need."
"It was a move that was no doubt due to his frustration at being stuck in the fastest car behind the slowest car on Sunday for longer than he thought, while desperately trying to make up some ground. But it was also a completely futile move by a driver who has obviously lost his racing ability," Palmer said.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5