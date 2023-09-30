Palmer harshly criticises Pérez: Lost racing skills?

Sergio Pérez recently had a race to forget in Japan, everything went wrong for the Mexican. Ex-driver Jolyon Palmer now joins the long line of critics.

In his third year with Red Bull Racing, Sergio Pérez has suffered a third defeat at the hands of his team-mate Max Verstappen. This time, with a current deficit of 177 points to the Dutchman, he was literally dismantled by the two-time champion.

And all this in the same car, with the same technical conditions. A debacle. A clear one, sometimes even an embarrassing one, as recently in Japan. With inexplicable mistakes and lapses that left even experts baffled.

Ex-driver Jolyon Palmer now joins the long line of critics. And is clear in his column on formula1.com. "In Singapore he took Tsunoda out of the race on the very first lap and then shot Albon out of the points later, resulting in a five-second penalty that didn't affect his position, while two smaller teams were robbed of a great opportunity [to score points]," Palmer wrote.

"Clearly Checo is not enjoying the features of the Red Bull RB19 as much as his teammate - a problem that seems to be getting worse for the Mexican after his strong start to 2023," Palmer wrote. "At the moment we have a couple of races where his racing ability is completely lacking and that is causing excitement."

In Japan, he said, the sad spectacle was repeated. "He shot his car into the back of Kevin Magnussen and spun the Haas driver around without need."

"It was a move that was no doubt due to his frustration at being stuck in the fastest car behind the slowest car on Sunday for longer than he thought, while desperately trying to make up some ground. But it was also a completely futile move by a driver who has obviously lost his racing ability," Palmer said.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5