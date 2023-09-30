Ecclestone fires against F1 makers: "That was crazy"
Bernie Ecclestone used to be the strong man of Formula 1. In the meantime, Liberty Media has taken over, and the Americans are doing many things differently, they have turned a lot of things upside down and reorganised them. Many traditionalists don't like that.
Like Ecclestone, for example. He can't do much with introductory shows like the one at the Miami GP, for example.
"The one in Miami - the way they did it was crazy, they tried to be American instead of - as I did - showing pure Formula One as it was, not as it could be," Ecclestone told the Daily Mail.
"Maybe they are absolutely right, maybe I was wrong in trying to let it be more like Formula One. I look at every practice and every race and think, 'My God, are we trying to show Formula One or are we trying to show other things?" said Ecclestone.
What the former Zampano also doesn't like is Formula 1's focus on the streaming giant Netflix. Keyword: "Drive To Survive".
Netflix has "a little bit" too much of a grip on those responsible for F1, says Ecclestone: "Netflix is in the entertainment business as long as it suits them. They are not like our old broadcasters who were with us forever."
Ecclestone also doesn't have a good word to say about the calendar. There will be 24 races next year - a record. "My opinion is that 18 races is enough. We had 20 then and I often thought that was a bit too much," Ecclestone said. He added that one must also think of the teams and the welfare of the staff: "Soon they will have to hire double staff. With 22 or 23 races, there will be too many divorces. It's a question of when."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5