Ecclestone fires against F1 makers: "That was crazy"

Bernie Ecclestone used to be the chief promoter of Formula 1, but now he is the chief critic. In the Daily Mail, the Briton doesn't have a good word to say about the current managers.

Bernie Ecclestone used to be the strong man of Formula 1. In the meantime, Liberty Media has taken over, and the Americans are doing many things differently, they have turned a lot of things upside down and reorganised them. Many traditionalists don't like that.

Like Ecclestone, for example. He can't do much with introductory shows like the one at the Miami GP, for example.

"The one in Miami - the way they did it was crazy, they tried to be American instead of - as I did - showing pure Formula One as it was, not as it could be," Ecclestone told the Daily Mail.

"Maybe they are absolutely right, maybe I was wrong in trying to let it be more like Formula One. I look at every practice and every race and think, 'My God, are we trying to show Formula One or are we trying to show other things?" said Ecclestone.

What the former Zampano also doesn't like is Formula 1's focus on the streaming giant Netflix. Keyword: "Drive To Survive".

Netflix has "a little bit" too much of a grip on those responsible for F1, says Ecclestone: "Netflix is in the entertainment business as long as it suits them. They are not like our old broadcasters who were with us forever."

Ecclestone also doesn't have a good word to say about the calendar. There will be 24 races next year - a record. "My opinion is that 18 races is enough. We had 20 then and I often thought that was a bit too much," Ecclestone said. He added that one must also think of the teams and the welfare of the staff: "Soon they will have to hire double staff. With 22 or 23 races, there will be too many divorces. It's a question of when."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5