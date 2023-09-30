F1 crashes: Even experienced drivers cause expensive crashes
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For Mick Schumacher, they were a criterion for exclusion at Haas: expensive accidents. According to team boss Günther Steiner, Schumacher had produced a bit too much expensive scrap in 2022, which is why the US racing team did not extend his contract.
Schumacher is a replacement driver for Mercedes in 2023, but others are now crashing and causing expensive repairs for many a team. Like Williams rookie Logan Sargeant, for example, who unsurprisingly takes first place. But there are also surprises in the top group.
Reddit user basspro23chevy has taken the trouble to compile the inglorious list.
20th Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 220,000 US dollars
19th Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 350,000 US dollars
18th Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 525,000 US dollars
17th Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): US$575,000
16th Lando Norris (McLaren): 620,000 US dollars
15th George Russell (Mercedes): 670,000 US dollars
14th Kevin Magnussen (Haas): 867,000 US dollars
13th Nico Hülkenberg (Haas): 915,000 US dollars
12th Nyck de Vries/Daniel Ricciardo/Liam Lawson (Alpha Tauri): 1,180,000 US dollars
11th Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo): US$1,207,000
10th Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri): 1,255,000 US dollars
9th Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 1,522,000 US dollars
8th Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1,539,000 US dollars
7th Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 1,587,000 US dollars
6th Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 1,634,000 US dollars
5th Alexander Albon (Williams): 1,849,000 US dollars
4th Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 2,201,000 US dollars
3rd Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 2,459,000 US dollars
2nd Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 2,609,000 US dollars
1st Logan Sargeant (Williams): 3,906,000 US dollars