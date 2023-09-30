F1 crashes: Even experienced drivers cause expensive crashes

Who is the biggest crash pilot in 2023? Guessing the frontrunner shouldn't be difficult. However, there are a few surprises in the top group.

For Mick Schumacher, they were a criterion for exclusion at Haas: expensive accidents. According to team boss Günther Steiner, Schumacher had produced a bit too much expensive scrap in 2022, which is why the US racing team did not extend his contract.

Schumacher is a replacement driver for Mercedes in 2023, but others are now crashing and causing expensive repairs for many a team. Like Williams rookie Logan Sargeant, for example, who unsurprisingly takes first place. But there are also surprises in the top group.

Reddit user basspro23chevy has taken the trouble to compile the inglorious list.

20th Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 220,000 US dollars

19th Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 350,000 US dollars

18th Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 525,000 US dollars

17th Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): US$575,000

16th Lando Norris (McLaren): 620,000 US dollars

15th George Russell (Mercedes): 670,000 US dollars

14th Kevin Magnussen (Haas): 867,000 US dollars

13th Nico Hülkenberg (Haas): 915,000 US dollars

12th Nyck de Vries/Daniel Ricciardo/Liam Lawson (Alpha Tauri): 1,180,000 US dollars

11th Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo): US$1,207,000

10th Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri): 1,255,000 US dollars

9th Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 1,522,000 US dollars

8th Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1,539,000 US dollars

7th Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 1,587,000 US dollars

6th Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 1,634,000 US dollars

5th Alexander Albon (Williams): 1,849,000 US dollars

4th Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 2,201,000 US dollars

3rd Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 2,459,000 US dollars

2nd Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 2,609,000 US dollars

1st Logan Sargeant (Williams): 3,906,000 US dollars