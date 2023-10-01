Like Vettel once: Jordan for Lawson as Pérez replacement
Liam Lawson has arrived in Formula 1 and is doing well as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement. He has already scored points in Singapore, and most recently in Japan he narrowly missed out in eleventh place in his AlphaTauri.
But the New Zealander has long since attracted the attention of the experts, from whom he is receiving plenty of praise. "Lawson finished 11th - and he just keeps doing it - in a car that wasn't supposed to be there, scored points in Singapore, and he's been there the whole time," former team boss Eddie Jordan told the Formula For Success podcast.
Jordan is in favour of Lawson being given a chance in Formula One - at Red Bull Racing, as Sergio Pérez's replacement. Lawson is further earmarked as a replacement for RBR and AlphaTauri in 2024.
"Lawson deserves a chance in Formula One, you can only win the title with one driver. And I would, if you replace Checo [Perez], swap him for an absolutely new driver who has a really big future."
Jordan thinks back to Sebastian Vettel, who made the leap to Formula One with Toro Rosso in 2008 and then went to Red Bull Racing.
"Lawson has that ability. I think he should end up at Red Bull either next year or the year after," said Jordan, who urged the Milton Keynes team to "give Lawson the chance" as he had the potential to be just like Vettel. "Put Lawson in the car. Take that chance because you have the opportunity to create another Vettel," Jordan stressed.
"It's really difficult to see how Daniel [Ricciardo] is going to do it.... But don't lose Lawson, I think he's really good."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5