Like Vettel once: Jordan for Lawson as Pérez replacement

Liam Lawson has arrived in Formula 1 and is doing well as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement. He has already scored points in Singapore, and most recently in Japan he narrowly missed out in eleventh place in his AlphaTauri.

But the New Zealander has long since attracted the attention of the experts, from whom he is receiving plenty of praise. "Lawson finished 11th - and he just keeps doing it - in a car that wasn't supposed to be there, scored points in Singapore, and he's been there the whole time," former team boss Eddie Jordan told the Formula For Success podcast.

Jordan is in favour of Lawson being given a chance in Formula One - at Red Bull Racing, as Sergio Pérez's replacement. Lawson is further earmarked as a replacement for RBR and AlphaTauri in 2024.

"Lawson deserves a chance in Formula One, you can only win the title with one driver. And I would, if you replace Checo [Perez], swap him for an absolutely new driver who has a really big future."

Jordan thinks back to Sebastian Vettel, who made the leap to Formula One with Toro Rosso in 2008 and then went to Red Bull Racing.

"Lawson has that ability. I think he should end up at Red Bull either next year or the year after," said Jordan, who urged the Milton Keynes team to "give Lawson the chance" as he had the potential to be just like Vettel. "Put Lawson in the car. Take that chance because you have the opportunity to create another Vettel," Jordan stressed.

"It's really difficult to see how Daniel [Ricciardo] is going to do it.... But don't lose Lawson, I think he's really good."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5