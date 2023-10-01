Switch to Red Bull Racing: Clear announcement from Norris
Christian Horner makes no secret of the fact that Red Bull Racing is looking at Lando Norris, that those responsible are watching the Briton. And Norris has also said recently that he is open to a move to become Max Verstappen's team-mate.
"It would be great to drive alongside someone like him and at the same time see where I am in comparison. I'd be open to that," Norris said.
McLaren, however, is basically the first option, as he now lets slip. "I've always said I want to win with McLaren. And I think we're getting closer and closer to that goal," Norris said.
He wants to win "not only races" but also "titles" with McLaren, he stressed, explaining, "I want to make it with McLaren. I am very happy there. So if I were to spend ten or 15 years there, I would never say no."
"I would look forward to it," said Norris, who has been driving for the traditional racing team in Formula One since 2019. This season, McLaren is now second behind Red Bull Racing after a slow start. If the racing team continues to catch up at this pace, victories should definitely be in the cards.
That's why Norris wants to see what happens next. His contract runs until 2025. "I'm fully focused on this year, next year and 2025," he stressed: "That's two and a half years to try and make progress. And then we will see".
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5