Switch to Red Bull Racing: Clear announcement from Norris

Red Bull Racing is keeping an eye on Lando Norris, and the Briton can also imagine a switch. However, he also thinks 15 years at McLaren is very possible.

Christian Horner makes no secret of the fact that Red Bull Racing is looking at Lando Norris, that those responsible are watching the Briton. And Norris has also said recently that he is open to a move to become Max Verstappen's team-mate.

"It would be great to drive alongside someone like him and at the same time see where I am in comparison. I'd be open to that," Norris said.

McLaren, however, is basically the first option, as he now lets slip. "I've always said I want to win with McLaren. And I think we're getting closer and closer to that goal," Norris said.

He wants to win "not only races" but also "titles" with McLaren, he stressed, explaining, "I want to make it with McLaren. I am very happy there. So if I were to spend ten or 15 years there, I would never say no."

"I would look forward to it," said Norris, who has been driving for the traditional racing team in Formula One since 2019. This season, McLaren is now second behind Red Bull Racing after a slow start. If the racing team continues to catch up at this pace, victories should definitely be in the cards.

That's why Norris wants to see what happens next. His contract runs until 2025. "I'm fully focused on this year, next year and 2025," he stressed: "That's two and a half years to try and make progress. And then we will see".

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5