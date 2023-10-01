Lewis Hamilton: The truth about the Ferrari offer

Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes, but he has always been linked to Ferrari. Now the Briton is talking about alleged offers from the Italians.

As long as Lewis Hamilton had not extended his contract with Mercedes, alleged Ferrari offers were a popular constant rumour. The figures that were bandied about were quite substantial. But Hamilton remains loyal to Mercedes.

He has "not really" thought about a change in all these years, he told Blick. So not even a move to Ferrari.

And the alleged offers? Was there ever one? "Never. Okay, we certainly had a few trivial conversations once. I know a lot of good people there. But I never felt ready to move to Italy," Hamilton said.

In return, however, he is ready to continue racing in Formula One, even though he didn't really want to for so long, "I have to admit that I underestimated my love for the sport. But it has become a love-hate story. There are days when I would prefer not to get into the cockpit," the 38-year-old admitted.

In the end, the pleasure outweighs the pain for him, Hamilton said. "The duels with my team-mate George (Russell, editor's note) also give me the motivation. You always have to be wide awake," said the seven-time world champion.

He is convinced that he will soon be able to celebrate another victory. The last one he managed was in Saudi Arabia in 2021, almost two years ago. "We will come back. We can do it," Hamilton assured: "The next step to the top podium will come. And it will probably be my biggest triumph in my career."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5