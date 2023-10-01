Lewis Hamilton: The truth about the Ferrari offer
As long as Lewis Hamilton had not extended his contract with Mercedes, alleged Ferrari offers were a popular constant rumour. The figures that were bandied about were quite substantial. But Hamilton remains loyal to Mercedes.
He has "not really" thought about a change in all these years, he told Blick. So not even a move to Ferrari.
And the alleged offers? Was there ever one? "Never. Okay, we certainly had a few trivial conversations once. I know a lot of good people there. But I never felt ready to move to Italy," Hamilton said.
In return, however, he is ready to continue racing in Formula One, even though he didn't really want to for so long, "I have to admit that I underestimated my love for the sport. But it has become a love-hate story. There are days when I would prefer not to get into the cockpit," the 38-year-old admitted.
In the end, the pleasure outweighs the pain for him, Hamilton said. "The duels with my team-mate George (Russell, editor's note) also give me the motivation. You always have to be wide awake," said the seven-time world champion.
He is convinced that he will soon be able to celebrate another victory. The last one he managed was in Saudi Arabia in 2021, almost two years ago. "We will come back. We can do it," Hamilton assured: "The next step to the top podium will come. And it will probably be my biggest triumph in my career."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5