Max Verstappen on the brink of world championship title: Only three points missing
This has never happened before in Formula 1: A driver can successfully defend his world championship title in a sprint - three points are enough for Red Bull Racing ace Max Verstappen in the Qatar sprint on 7 October, and his third title in a row is set. All it takes is a place among the top six in the short race.
As a reminder, Max Verstappen has finished in the top five in every race (whether sprint or Grand Prix) in 2023 and has finished on the podium 18 times in 19 races (16 GP, 3 sprints) (except Singapore, where he finished fifth).
Because Verstappen's RBR team-mate Sergio Pérez came away empty-handed in Japan and Max not only won but also set the best race lap, the Dutchman now has a 177-point lead over the Mexican in the interim standings.
The Losail Circuit will be run according to the sprint format, which means that there will already be a race on Saturday. Just like in Austin and Interlagos. So a driver can still score a maximum of 180 points in the remaining races in Qatar, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi (150 for six wins, 24 for three sprint wins, 6 for six best race laps).
The starting position for the Qatar sprint from Pérez's point of view: Sergio has to score six more points to postpone the title decision for 24 hours. Pérez must finish at least third to retain any mathematical chance of winning the championship. And hope that Verstappen does a weak sprint or remains without points.
If Verstappen finishes in the top six in the sprint, regardless of whether Pérez finishes ahead of him, the Dutchman can no longer be overtaken in the world championship standings and will be Formula 1 world champion for the third time in a row.
The Losail International Circuit has been extensively upgraded, read our background story. A worthy setting for Verstappen's coronation in a fabulous season in which Red Bull Racing has already been the winner of the Constructors' Cup since Japan.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5