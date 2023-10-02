Adrian Newey: "I've never experienced that before".
Red Bull Racing is going from strength to strength: in the 2023 Grand Prix season, 18 victories have been achieved on 16 GP weekends so far (15 Grands Prix, three sprints), the Constructors' Cup has been successfully defended, a Red Bull Racing race car has been in the lead on 88.4 per cent of all race laps.
On 7 October, Max Verstappen can secure his third consecutive drivers' world championship title at the Qatar Sprint.
Not even Adrian Newey, responsible for the 2023 RB19 car, would have expected such success, as he admitted on the Formula One podcast Beyond The Grid: "This is the most successful period I've been involved in as a race car designer. I've been privileged to work for teams that have dominated a season before, but something like 2023, I've never experienced that."
The 64-year-old Englishman, whose racing cars have claimed 12 Drivers' World Championship titles and 12 Constructors' Cup victories, goes on to say, "People might think that everything is easy for us and the successes almost come naturally. But the truth is - so many things can go wrong in a race."
"It's already difficult to get two cars to the finish, let alone to do it at the front. Accidents, steadiness, strategy, so many things can happen. The fact that we are consistently racing at such a high level is the ultimate credit to the work of our team."
