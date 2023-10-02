Adrian Newey: "I've never experienced that before".

Red Bull Racing is racing at an amazingly high level in 2023 and has won the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time. Even success designer Adrian Newey would not have expected such a triumph.

Red Bull Racing is going from strength to strength: in the 2023 Grand Prix season, 18 victories have been achieved on 16 GP weekends so far (15 Grands Prix, three sprints), the Constructors' Cup has been successfully defended, a Red Bull Racing race car has been in the lead on 88.4 per cent of all race laps.

On 7 October, Max Verstappen can secure his third consecutive drivers' world championship title at the Qatar Sprint.

Not even Adrian Newey, responsible for the 2023 RB19 car, would have expected such success, as he admitted on the Formula One podcast Beyond The Grid: "This is the most successful period I've been involved in as a race car designer. I've been privileged to work for teams that have dominated a season before, but something like 2023, I've never experienced that."

The 64-year-old Englishman, whose racing cars have claimed 12 Drivers' World Championship titles and 12 Constructors' Cup victories, goes on to say, "People might think that everything is easy for us and the successes almost come naturally. But the truth is - so many things can go wrong in a race."



"It's already difficult to get two cars to the finish, let alone to do it at the front. Accidents, steadiness, strategy, so many things can happen. The fact that we are consistently racing at such a high level is the ultimate credit to the work of our team."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5