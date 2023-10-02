Fernando Alonso: "Formula 1 qualifying system outdated".

We are on the eve of the second Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend in Qatar, after 2021, with the sprint format, i.e. only one free practice session on Friday (6 October), followed by qualifying for the Grand Prix. On Saturday, 7 October, there will be the sprint qualifying and the short race over 19 laps, and on Sunday the Grand Prix over 57 laps.

Recently, 32-time GP winner Fernando Alonso has been asked about the current qualifying system in the premier class, and the 42-year-old Aston Martin star thinks - enough is enough.

Alonso complains that Formula One can't seem to find a way to stop drivers gondoling around on the racing line while drivers come hurtling in from behind on their fast lap. It's a miracle that we haven't seen a serious accident in recent years.

Fernando Alonso says: "It's a difficult problem. Because whatever rule is set, for example in terms of a target time, excuses are always found. Traffic management is really complicated."

"There can basically only be one solution: The cars have to get back on the track one by one. Anything else will not work. Our qualifying system is outdated. We've had it for 20 or 25 years now, but we don't have the same cars as 20 or 25 years ago."



"We now have highly complicated hybrid race cars with which the drivers have to charge the battery of their drive units; we have tyres that need a warm-up and cool-down period. With that in mind, qualifying car by car is the only solution."



The only thing is that Formula 1 tried this once before, from 2003 to 2005. The advantage then, apart from the lack of traffic - back-seat drivers could be seen on TV for as long as top cars, the sponsors were happy.



On Friday, there was one hour in this format, the drivers set off in order of World Championship standings.



On Saturday, the decision was made, this time with the slowest of Friday as the first driver on the track, with the fastest at the very end.



Moreover, on Saturday the same amount of fuel was used as for the race.



Disadvantage: Changing weather conditions made qualifying a lottery.



In 2004, the two single-lap races were postponed to Saturday. New at the beginning in line with the run-in of the previous race. The two segments were now so close together that Schlitzohre began to drive tactically in changing weather. For example, in the way of deliberately fluffing in the first part in order to be able to drive in the second part at the beginning - because rain was approaching and it would be disadvantageous to be on the track towards the end of the practice.



Hence the solution for 2005: The times of the two individual performances were added up again. One lap on Saturday morning with little fuel, one lap on Sunday morning with the same amount of fuel that was used for the race. Nobody liked this system because Saturday was devalued. After six GP weekends, it was over. For the remaining thirteen qualifying sessions, the race was only run on Saturday, with racing fuel.



In 2006/2007 more laps could be driven again, for the first time there was an elimination procedure with three qualifying segments (like today). The fans liked it very much, but it was not perfect - because at the end of the race it was still necessary to use the same amount of fuel that a driver intended to take into the race. From 2010 onwards, refuelling in the premier class no longer existed, and the drivers could again really let it rip with an almost empty tank.