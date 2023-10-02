David Coulthard: The Red Bull Racing secret of success
Red Bull Racing is hard to beat in 2023: The racing team from Milton Keynes (England) has won 15 of 16 World Championship rounds this season and now stands at 107 GP victories.
13-time GP winner David Coulthard knows exactly what makes this team tick: The 52-year-old Scot drove for Red Bull Racing from 2005 to 2008 and still regularly sits at the wheel of RBR race cars during demo runs, as Red Bull's brand ambassador.
The 13-time GP winner set the course for Red Bull Racing's success back then when he was able to convince star designer Adrian Newey of the team's potential. Speaking to the official Formula One website, Coulthard says: "Designers, engineers, drivers, mechanics, they come and go. But there is one constant at Red Bull Racing and that is Christian Horner."
"Christian is driven by a passion for motorsport, with roots in his own racing career. He then realised that he probably wasn't talented enough as a racing driver to make it to the top, so he focused on his own racing team (Arden International Motorsport, the Red). Red Bull realised how skilful he was doing it there and hired him for Formula One."
David Coulthard concludes: "I think the tremendous successes of Red Bull Racing have been possible largely because of Christian's work."
Red Bull Racing - the interim balance
6 Drivers' World Championship titles (Vettel 2010-2013, Verstappen 2021/2022)
6 Constructors' Cups (2010-2013, 2022 and 2023)
363 Grands Prix
92 pole positions
93 best race laps
107 victories
28 double wins
257 podium finishes
6187 leading laps
7011 World Championship points
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5