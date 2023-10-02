David Coulthard: The Red Bull Racing secret of success

Red Bull Racing won the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time in 2023, Max Verstappen is on the verge of his third drivers' world championship title. Ex-RBR driver David Coulthard talks about these successes.

Red Bull Racing is hard to beat in 2023: The racing team from Milton Keynes (England) has won 15 of 16 World Championship rounds this season and now stands at 107 GP victories.

13-time GP winner David Coulthard knows exactly what makes this team tick: The 52-year-old Scot drove for Red Bull Racing from 2005 to 2008 and still regularly sits at the wheel of RBR race cars during demo runs, as Red Bull's brand ambassador.

The 13-time GP winner set the course for Red Bull Racing's success back then when he was able to convince star designer Adrian Newey of the team's potential. Speaking to the official Formula One website, Coulthard says: "Designers, engineers, drivers, mechanics, they come and go. But there is one constant at Red Bull Racing and that is Christian Horner."

"Christian is driven by a passion for motorsport, with roots in his own racing career. He then realised that he probably wasn't talented enough as a racing driver to make it to the top, so he focused on his own racing team (Arden International Motorsport, the Red). Red Bull realised how skilful he was doing it there and hired him for Formula One."



David Coulthard concludes: "I think the tremendous successes of Red Bull Racing have been possible largely because of Christian's work."





Red Bull Racing - the interim balance

6 Drivers' World Championship titles (Vettel 2010-2013, Verstappen 2021/2022)

6 Constructors' Cups (2010-2013, 2022 and 2023)

363 Grands Prix

92 pole positions

93 best race laps

107 victories

28 double wins

257 podium finishes

6187 leading laps

7011 World Championship points





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



