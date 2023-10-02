Charles Leclerc on Ferrari 2024: "The right way to go".

Enrico Cardile, F1 project manager at Ferrari, has admitted: "We were limited with the 2023 car concept. So we have to try something different for 2024." GP winner Charles Leclerc: "This is the right way."

It is in the nature of Formula 1 that the pursuers orient themselves to the best in class. And the best in class has been Red Bull Racing for two years. One racing team after another is following Red Bull Racing's example in the tricky aerodynamic area of the sidepods. Even arch-rival Mercedes-Benz turned away from the solution of the extremely compact sidepods.

Enrico Cardile, an aerospace engineer by training, is the project manager for Formula 1 at Ferrari. He has stated: "The 2023 model was a logical development of the 2022 racing car. That will change. The 2024 model will be a completely new car, with a different philosophy, so it will look very different."

"We know exactly what we did wrong with the 2023 car. We had to admit to ourselves - the existing concept ultimately offers too little scope for development and limits us. And we are also tackling the issue that our performance varies too much from track to track."

"No one can gloss over the fact that the results fell short of our expectations. So it was clear - something has to change and that will be the 2024 car with a completely new rear axle. The new car architecture will give the aerodynamicists more room for fresh ideas. The goal must be to put pressure on the leader Red Bull Racing in 2024."

Five-time GP winner Charles Leclerc says: "I have full confidence in Team Principal Fred Vasseur's work and I am convinced - this concept change that Fred has instigated is the right way forward for Ferrari. There are changes that help in the short term and there are changes that are simply better in the long term. We have to be patient, but we are moving in the right direction."



"Our results are not as pleasing as the year before, but we have developed markedly over the course of the 2023 season and learned a lot along the way. To go for a different concept in 2024, that's a good choice."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



