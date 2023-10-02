Charles Leclerc on Ferrari 2024: "The right way to go".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It is in the nature of Formula 1 that the pursuers orient themselves to the best in class. And the best in class has been Red Bull Racing for two years. One racing team after another is following Red Bull Racing's example in the tricky aerodynamic area of the sidepods. Even arch-rival Mercedes-Benz turned away from the solution of the extremely compact sidepods.
Enrico Cardile, an aerospace engineer by training, is the project manager for Formula 1 at Ferrari. He has stated: "The 2023 model was a logical development of the 2022 racing car. That will change. The 2024 model will be a completely new car, with a different philosophy, so it will look very different."
"We know exactly what we did wrong with the 2023 car. We had to admit to ourselves - the existing concept ultimately offers too little scope for development and limits us. And we are also tackling the issue that our performance varies too much from track to track."
"No one can gloss over the fact that the results fell short of our expectations. So it was clear - something has to change and that will be the 2024 car with a completely new rear axle. The new car architecture will give the aerodynamicists more room for fresh ideas. The goal must be to put pressure on the leader Red Bull Racing in 2024."
Five-time GP winner Charles Leclerc says: "I have full confidence in Team Principal Fred Vasseur's work and I am convinced - this concept change that Fred has instigated is the right way forward for Ferrari. There are changes that help in the short term and there are changes that are simply better in the long term. We have to be patient, but we are moving in the right direction."
"Our results are not as pleasing as the year before, but we have developed markedly over the course of the 2023 season and learned a lot along the way. To go for a different concept in 2024, that's a good choice."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5