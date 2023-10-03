Vettel back in Formula 1: What Hamilton says

Sebastian Vettel was recently in Suzuka to draw attention to his bee project "Racing for Biodiversity". An insect hotel was set up for each team, plus one as a "role model", as Vettel explained.

Buddy Lewis Hamilton was pleased that Vettel was once again a guest at Formula 1. It had been great, Hamilton said. "He sat down with all the drivers and told us about his plans. It was nice to see him find his purpose."

You could tell Hamilton misses the German. Not just as a mate, but as a speaker. Vettel has always spoken his mind in Formula 1 and deliberately used the big stage. Something that not everyone does by a long shot.

"To be honest, I don't think there has ever been another driver in the history of Formula 1 who has spoken things so openly and shown real compassion for the world outside our own little circle. It's great to see Seb using his platform," the Briton said of pal Vettel.

Hamilton hopes Vettel's actions will inspire other drivers to do something similar. "Maybe something that's close to their own hearts," said Hamilton, who urges, "We all need to work together to have a positive impact, to spread love and compassion and, to bring attention to issues."

Hamilton continues, "There are, of course, a million issues that we should be addressing. Biodiversity is certainly one of them. It was fantastic the way Seb raised awareness at Suzuka. It's created interest and awareness."

