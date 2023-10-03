Vettel back in Formula 1: What Hamilton says
Sebastian Vettel was recently in Suzuka to draw attention to his bee project "Racing for Biodiversity". An insect hotel was set up for each team, plus one as a "role model", as Vettel explained.
Buddy Lewis Hamilton was pleased that Vettel was once again a guest at Formula 1. It had been great, Hamilton said. "He sat down with all the drivers and told us about his plans. It was nice to see him find his purpose."
You could tell Hamilton misses the German. Not just as a mate, but as a speaker. Vettel has always spoken his mind in Formula 1 and deliberately used the big stage. Something that not everyone does by a long shot.
"To be honest, I don't think there has ever been another driver in the history of Formula 1 who has spoken things so openly and shown real compassion for the world outside our own little circle. It's great to see Seb using his platform," the Briton said of pal Vettel.
Hamilton hopes Vettel's actions will inspire other drivers to do something similar. "Maybe something that's close to their own hearts," said Hamilton, who urges, "We all need to work together to have a positive impact, to spread love and compassion and, to bring attention to issues."
Hamilton continues, "There are, of course, a million issues that we should be addressing. Biodiversity is certainly one of them. It was fantastic the way Seb raised awareness at Suzuka. It's created interest and awareness."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5