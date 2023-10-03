Alleged Apple offer: F1 out of free TV?

Apple is reportedly interested in the broadcasting rights to Formula 1. That would bring in a lot of money, but would also have consequences for fans of the premier class.

Will the Formula One world change drastically for fans in the coming years? According to the Formula 1 magazine "Business F1", the tech giant Apple wants to acquire the worldwide broadcasting rights.

This would mean that the top class of motorsport would disappear completely from free TV in the coming years.

Apple is said to be willing to put two billion dollars on the table for the global and, above all, exclusive TV deal. The race weekends would then be shown on Apple TV.

It is said that the model for Apple's vision is the US football league Major League Soccer. It has been shown on Apple TV since this season, and MLS has been experiencing hype since world star Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami.

As Business F1 reports, the Argentinean's move is said to have brought Apple a million new subscribers virtually overnight.

A season pass to MLS costs Apple TV customers $12.99 per month, $14.99 per month for customers who are not yet subscribers.

It has to be said, however, that current F1 contracts are still ongoing in many countries. Only last year, for example, the contract with Sky Germany was extended until 2027, while in Austria ServusTV has the rights until 2026. Whether there will be immediate changes even in the case of a deal between F1 and Apple therefore seems questionable.

Incidentally, Apple has already had a taste of F1 in recent months, as the Hollywood film starring Brad Pitt is a project of the tech company.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5