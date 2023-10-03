Alleged Apple offer: F1 out of free TV?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Will the Formula One world change drastically for fans in the coming years? According to the Formula 1 magazine "Business F1", the tech giant Apple wants to acquire the worldwide broadcasting rights.
This would mean that the top class of motorsport would disappear completely from free TV in the coming years.
Apple is said to be willing to put two billion dollars on the table for the global and, above all, exclusive TV deal. The race weekends would then be shown on Apple TV.
It is said that the model for Apple's vision is the US football league Major League Soccer. It has been shown on Apple TV since this season, and MLS has been experiencing hype since world star Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami.
As Business F1 reports, the Argentinean's move is said to have brought Apple a million new subscribers virtually overnight.
A season pass to MLS costs Apple TV customers $12.99 per month, $14.99 per month for customers who are not yet subscribers.
It has to be said, however, that current F1 contracts are still ongoing in many countries. Only last year, for example, the contract with Sky Germany was extended until 2027, while in Austria ServusTV has the rights until 2026. Whether there will be immediate changes even in the case of a deal between F1 and Apple therefore seems questionable.
Incidentally, Apple has already had a taste of F1 in recent months, as the Hollywood film starring Brad Pitt is a project of the tech company.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5