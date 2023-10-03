Beckmann: This is how Germany gets out of the F1 crisis

David Beckmann knows how difficult the path through the junior classes to the top in Formula 1 is. Talent still makes a difference, but so does money.

Like many young racing drivers, David Beckmann dreamed of Formula 1, and the 23-year-old was on the right track for a long time, driving Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2. However, he didn't make the leap into motorsport's top class, but did join Porsche in Formula E. There, as a test and reserve driver, he has "a certain feeling of security".

There, as a test and reserve driver, he has "a certain feeling of security. That can't be taken for granted in motorsport and is never the case in the junior sector because you don't have the financial means," Beckmann told web.de.

This is one of the reasons why German motorsport is in crisis. It has become unaffordable, especially for many young drivers. "With karting, Formula 4, two years of Formula 3 and Formula 2, you need around twelve, 13 million euros," David Schumacher calculated. "A karting season alone comes to 350,000 euros with a good team."

This raises the question of whether the path is even feasible for a German talent with normal prerequisites?

"Theoretically, yes," says Beckmann. And then comes the restriction: "But then the boy has to be a real high-flyer, like Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris. Also, the financial means have to be available from the beginning so that the person can also drive in the best teams."

For example, he had the problem that he always knew he wasn't allowed to crash so much because it was extremely expensive. "I therefore usually didn't take so much risk because I knew that I would have to pay for any possible damage. At the same time, it is important to drive with a clear head and do your job and not worry about accidents and costs. That blocks things," Beckmann said.

As a German, he said, it is very difficult at the moment. "You have to be a real top talent there. Because the bottom line is that talent definitely still makes a difference." He believes that he entry of Audi 2026 can change something by increasing the interest in German drivers or if there is a junior team. "Then maybe more drivers will have a chance to climb the ladder again," says Beckmann.

What has to happen for this to change for the better again?

Beckmann: "There needs to be a huge interest in Formula 1 among the population again. If there is a lot of attention again, then the money for reasonable sponsorship will also be there, so that at some point we might have five or six drivers in Formula 1 again."

But it is difficult to assess whether that will happen at all, Beckmann said: "People in Germany enjoyed the times with Michael Schumacher or Sebastian Vettel. But now the attention is no longer so great. People have other problems and interests than Formula 1."

His career has taken an extremely positive turn since the end of last year, he said, because he has found his feet and no longer has to bring in vast sums of money to survive another year in motorsport. "I'm a professional racer, I'm involved in the team, I do a lot of simulator work, I'm at every meeting, I get a lot of feedback and I learn so much - I've never learned so much in motorsport. This has been a very important step in my career," said Beckmann.