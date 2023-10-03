Frentzen and Senna's death: "It was such a shock".

In 1994, Heinz-Harald Frentzen drove his first season in Formula 1, and the German experienced several tragedies at once. He also ruled out a Williams offer.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen was in a great mood, happy, excited. He had celebrated his debut in Formula 1 in 1994, he drove for Sauber and had made a good start to his rookie season, had already scored his first points in the second race.

But then came the black weekend in Imola, where Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna died.

In the podcast Beyond the Grid, the German recalls the third race weekend and the consequences, also for himself, especially mentally, of course.

"It was such a shock. It was unbelievable. You thought you were in another world. You come from a high and suddenly you're way down. Then you ask yourself if the sport we do is really necessary and if you have to risk so much," Frentzen said.

He didn't want to go home afterwards and travelled to Austria to sort it out for himself. "And at the end of the day I said. 'Listen, this is what I like. This is what I love. When your time comes, it comes. But you can't give up all your dreams that you built up before. This is a risky job and we have to do it.'"

Later, Frentzen's teammate Karl Wendlinger crashed badly in Monaco - the next low blow, both for the team and for Frentzen. He proved his loyalty by turning down an offer to drive for Williams as Senna's replacement. Even though it was not easy for him.

Frentzen recalls: "After the death of Ayrton Senna, I got a call from Frank asking me to come to Williams in '94. I was so happy to be at Sauber. I said to Frank: 'I can't leave the team'. It was so difficult to come to Sauber and Sauber did everything to convince Mercedes that I was the right man, because Mercedes had doubts that I was the right man. Peter did everything to get me the job in Formula 1. I said to Frank: 'I am so grateful that I got the chance Sauber gave me in Formula 1. I can't just leave the team after three or four races and start again. I can't break my contract.'"

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5