Frentzen and Senna's death: "It was such a shock".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Heinz-Harald Frentzen was in a great mood, happy, excited. He had celebrated his debut in Formula 1 in 1994, he drove for Sauber and had made a good start to his rookie season, had already scored his first points in the second race.
But then came the black weekend in Imola, where Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna died.
In the podcast Beyond the Grid, the German recalls the third race weekend and the consequences, also for himself, especially mentally, of course.
"It was such a shock. It was unbelievable. You thought you were in another world. You come from a high and suddenly you're way down. Then you ask yourself if the sport we do is really necessary and if you have to risk so much," Frentzen said.
He didn't want to go home afterwards and travelled to Austria to sort it out for himself. "And at the end of the day I said. 'Listen, this is what I like. This is what I love. When your time comes, it comes. But you can't give up all your dreams that you built up before. This is a risky job and we have to do it.'"
Later, Frentzen's teammate Karl Wendlinger crashed badly in Monaco - the next low blow, both for the team and for Frentzen. He proved his loyalty by turning down an offer to drive for Williams as Senna's replacement. Even though it was not easy for him.
Frentzen recalls: "After the death of Ayrton Senna, I got a call from Frank asking me to come to Williams in '94. I was so happy to be at Sauber. I said to Frank: 'I can't leave the team'. It was so difficult to come to Sauber and Sauber did everything to convince Mercedes that I was the right man, because Mercedes had doubts that I was the right man. Peter did everything to get me the job in Formula 1. I said to Frank: 'I am so grateful that I got the chance Sauber gave me in Formula 1. I can't just leave the team after three or four races and start again. I can't break my contract.'"
