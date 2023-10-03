Red Bull junior team: 17 made it into Formula 1

Liam Lawson will possibly contest his last GP for the time being as Ricciardo's replacement on Sunday in Losail. He is a protégé of the young driver programme set up by motorsport advisor Helmut Marko in 1999.

We remember: The second driving force was Markus Friesacher, who was promoted to Formula 3 as a favourite of Mateschitz and was to prove himself in the Australian Formula Holden in 1998 (third overall, champion Scott Dixon, the subsequent Indy 500 and Indycar champion) .

The Salzburg native, now a successful businessman and owner of a luxury lodge in Namibia, aimed for Formula 3000 with Marko's RSM racing team, which he did for three races in 1999 alongside Enrique Bernoldi. After a hand injury in Monaco, Friesacher was out, but the first Red Bull junior team was born.

Before the current eight junior drivers in the promotion, there were, as far as can be traced, 88 juniors, 17 of whom made it into Formula One - a percentage of 19.3 or just under one in five. The 17 were, after the current FIA F1 steward Bernoldi (2001/02 at Arrows because there was no room at Red Bull Sauber!) in chronological order were Christian Klien, Tonio Liuzzi (also now a steward in F1 assignments), Scott Speed, Sébastien Buemi, Sebastian Vettel, Jaime Alguersuari, Daniel Ricciardo, Jean-Éric Vergne, Daniil Kwjat, Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, Brendon Hartley, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

The track record is well known: Vettel four times, Verstappen soon to be three times world champion (F1). GP wins were taken by Ricciardo (seven with Red Bull Racing, one with McLaren), Sainz (two with Ferrari) and Gasly (one with AlphaTauri/formerly Toro Rosso).

But one should not forget the successes of Red Bull youngsters outside Formula 1: Above all, the still-supported Swiss Buemi, who serves well in the squad of test and simulator drivers, collected titles: he became World Endurance Champion three times and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times with Toyota, in Formula E he was second champion in 2016.

He still drives the triple WEC, FE and F1 test programme. New Zealander Hartley also adorned himself with three WEC titles (Porsche twice, Toyota once) and won Le Mans three times (Porsche once, Toyota twice). Frenchman Jean-Éric Vergne is a two-time Formula E world champion and an electric title was won by Portuguese Antonio Felix da Costa, who lost out to Daniil Kwjat to fill an F1 seat for 2014. Swiss Neel Jani came to a WEC title and a Le Mans win with Porsche and will be a development driver for Audi in the F1 project with Sauber.

And the Austrians, who always had a particularly hard time with boss Marko? Klien stayed in Formula 1 from 2004 to 2006 and was later a test driver for BMW-Sauber and Honda.

Carinthian Patrick Friesacher (no relation to Markus F.) made it into Formula 1 for half a season with Minardi (2005) when he had already been sorted out at Red Bull. The Salzburgers Martin Ragginger (long-term Porsche contract driver) and Philipp Eng (double Cup winner with Porsche in 2015, BMW works driver since 2016) made exclamation marks on the long distance from Spa to Daytona.

Mathias Lauda was more successful in the WEC than in the DTM and won the LMGTE-Am category title as an Aston Martin works driver in 2017. Mirko Bortolotti from Vienna became F2 champion and tested for Ferrari, Toro Rosso and Williams before becoming one of the best GT3 drivers worldwide - including two Daytona and one Sebring victory. (In terms of time) the last of the ten Austrians who were members of the development programme was Lucas Auer in 2019, when he raced in the Japanese Super Formula (ninth).

Of the Germans, Michael Ammermüller came closest to F1, having been a test and reserve driver until a difficult hand injury. Kevin Mirocha was briefly promoted to Formula BMW, Stefan Wackerbauer to Formula Renault. Among the Swiss, Buemi and Jani remained the only RB drivers.

Currently, Red Bull sponsors six juniors in Formula 2 and one in Formula 3 (Juan Pablo Montoya's son Sebastian), plus in Japanese Super Formula Lawson, who almost established himself in Formula 1 as Ricciardo's replacement but must remain a substitute for both teams in 2024.

Frenchman Isack Hadjar makes his F1 debut for AlphaTauri in the US GP in Austin on Friday - although he is only 14th in Formula 2 (one win this season).

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5