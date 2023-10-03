Steiner: That is what motivates me every day

The Singapore Grand Prix was a highlight of late. The team made it into Q3 with both cars and Kevin Magnussen steered his VF-23 to a hard-earned tenth place and a valuable point. How much of this is down to the mentality of the team, who are able to successfully take these opportunities when they present themselves?

We know our car and we know that we have problems in the race at the moment, everyone is aware of that. The whole team always tries to do its best, from the drivers to the mechanics and engineers, and get everything out of what we have. Then, when the opportunity arises, we get a point or at least something out of qualifying. If you look at our pit stops in the last few races, they were pretty good. Hats off to the team for not hanging their heads and keeping the pressure on because they know there are better days ahead.

The Japanese Grand Prix was more of a reality check given the problems with the VF-23 in its current form. How do you personally deal with the rollercoaster of emotions that can happen from one race weekend to the next?

It's very simple: we have to look ahead and know what we are doing as a team. We are working hard to get out of this hole and that is what motivates me every day of the week. I wouldn't be here if I didn't know we are working hard and improving to where we want to be and should be.

This weekend marks only the second time Formula 1 has visited Qatar - the sport made its debut at this track in November 2021. What were your first impressions of the track and what are you looking forward to on your return - knowing that the facilities in the garage and paddock have been upgraded since then?

When we first went there in 2021, it was a 'last minute' call, I would say. We got a very warm welcome from everyone in Qatar and it was a good race. I remember the garages being smaller, but that was because they were built for motorbikes, but the facilities have all been upgraded and look very good. I remember there were some problems with the underbody because of the kerbs, but let's see what happened with that. The only thing that gives me a headache is the temperatures, which are really high, in the forties. We're racing at night though, so it should be fine.

The team is currently focusing on the VF-23 upgrade package, which is due to be unveiled at the US Grand Prix later this month. Can you give an overview of the current workflow and the challenge of the launch at this stage of the season?

The programme is on track, so everything should be done. Everyone in the team has done a good job with the planning - the purchasing department has been working day and night to order everything on time, the design office has been working and passing the drawings to the purchasing department - the company has been working as it should. We don't know how good the upgrade will be, we expect something good from it, but the best thing is that we are going in the direction we want to go next year and we will learn a lot this year for next season.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





