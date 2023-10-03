Max Verstappen: "Get it right on Saturday".
Normally, a World Championship decision is a matter for people with strong nerves, but in the 2023 GP season Max Verstappen can remain completely relaxed. The 26-year-old Dutchman stated a few weeks ago: "In the end, it doesn't matter to me when the title win is in the dry, sooner or later it will happen anyway."
Because the exceptional Red Bull Racing rider has won 13 of 16 races this season, plus two of three sprints, we are talking sooner rather than later. To be precise, all Verstappen has to do is finish in the top six at the Qatar sprint on Saturday, 7 October, and his third consecutive drivers' world championship title will be up for grabs.
Ahead of the championship decider in Qatar, Verstappen says: "I want to grab the first chance in the sprint and clinch everything. I want this to be a weekend to remember for a long time."
"It feels good that we arrive with the Constructors' Cup win. After all, we already won that in Japan."
"As for the Losail International Circuit, I think: it's a fun track. We hear it's going to be up to 40 degrees, those high temperatures make everything a bit more interesting."
"So we're going to race in a sprint format, which means - we'll only have 60 minutes of free practice, then we'll already go into qualifying for the Grand Prix on 6 October. The preparation has to be right."
Red Bull Racing has won all three sprints so far in 2023, with Max Verstappen winning two of them.
Formula One Sprints: All winners
Silverstone 2021: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Monza 2021: Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
São Paulo 2021: Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Imola 2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Spielberg 2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
São Paulo 2022: George Russell (GB), Mercedes
Baku 2023: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
Spielberg 2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5