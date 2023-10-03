Max Verstappen: "Get it right on Saturday".

Max Verstappen can secure his Formula 1 drivers' world championship title as early as next Saturday, 7 October, a sixth place in the sprint will be enough for him. The Dutchman wants to leave nothing to chance.

Normally, a World Championship decision is a matter for people with strong nerves, but in the 2023 GP season Max Verstappen can remain completely relaxed. The 26-year-old Dutchman stated a few weeks ago: "In the end, it doesn't matter to me when the title win is in the dry, sooner or later it will happen anyway."

Because the exceptional Red Bull Racing rider has won 13 of 16 races this season, plus two of three sprints, we are talking sooner rather than later. To be precise, all Verstappen has to do is finish in the top six at the Qatar sprint on Saturday, 7 October, and his third consecutive drivers' world championship title will be up for grabs.

Ahead of the championship decider in Qatar, Verstappen says: "I want to grab the first chance in the sprint and clinch everything. I want this to be a weekend to remember for a long time."

"It feels good that we arrive with the Constructors' Cup win. After all, we already won that in Japan."



"As for the Losail International Circuit, I think: it's a fun track. We hear it's going to be up to 40 degrees, those high temperatures make everything a bit more interesting."



"So we're going to race in a sprint format, which means - we'll only have 60 minutes of free practice, then we'll already go into qualifying for the Grand Prix on 6 October. The preparation has to be right."



Red Bull Racing has won all three sprints so far in 2023, with Max Verstappen winning two of them.





Formula One Sprints: All winners

Silverstone 2021: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021: Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

São Paulo 2021: Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

São Paulo 2022: George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5