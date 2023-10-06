Fernando Alonso: Much ridicule from Lando Norris

Aston Martin star has said in Qatar that perhaps McLaren are getting a little cocky given their great results in recent races. This generates a mocking response from McLaren driver Lando Norris.

The most points in the last two races were not scored by Red Bull Racing, not Mercedes or Ferrari and not Aston Martin - but by McLaren. Lando Norris was second in Singapore and Suzuka, Oscar Piastri was seventh in Singapore and third in Japan.

This means that McLaren is rapidly catching up with Aston Martin in the fight for fourth place in the Constructors' Cup, with the score still 221:172 in favour of Fernando Alonso's team. Aston Martin scored only three points in Singapore and Japan.

Fernando Alonso at the Losail International Circuit on his former employers McLaren: "They are having a good run, but it's been up and down for all teams this season. They were strong in some cases before the summer break, like in Austria or England. But then we were back on the podium at Zandvoort and they struggled a lot. It's great when they get a bit overconfident."

McLaren driver Lando Norris doesn't find this remark funny at all. The 23-year-old Englishman scoffs: "How many points did we score in Japan? So maybe Fernando can't do maths anymore, which I can't imagine, but that's Alonso - he always has something to say. He always puts himself in the best light and badmouths the others. He's really good at that."



"We are not overconfident at all. Anyone who knows us knows - we would be the last ones to behave like that. Because we've dropped a lot of points this year, you get humble."



"We at McLaren have two cars that are performing great. They, on the other hand, are struggling to get the second car into the top ten."