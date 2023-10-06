Qatar GP Qualifying: How Max Verstappen took pole

After only one free practice session, it was already off to the final practice for the Qatar Grand Prix - the hectic schedule puts drivers and teams under enormous pressure. But Max Verstappen had everything under control.

Exciting situation for the GP qualifying at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar: The 20 drivers had only one hour to refine the set-up of their cars in the free practice, but at the end of the qualifying Max Verstappen was once again ahead.

Follow along here in our live ticker to see how the Red Bull Racing star coped best with the difficult conditions and how the standings were shaken up at the end.