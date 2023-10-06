Proceeds in the millions! Hamilton's Mercedes to be auctioned off

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes W04 (chassis #4) will soon go under the hammer. The auction house RM Sotheby's is expecting proceeds in the double-digit millions.

Those who want to acquire a piece of Formula 1 history will soon have the opportunity to do so. On 17 November, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes W04 (chassis #4) will be auctioned off at the Las Vegas GP.

The Briton won his first race for Mercedes in this car on 28 July 2023 - the start of a very special era in which Hamilton has won 82 races and six titles with the Silver Arrows to date.

The car is being auctioned by the auction house RM Sotheby's, which estimates the value of the racer at 9.5 to 14.5 million euros. Chassis #4 was used in 14 of the 19 races in the 2013 Formula One season, according to RM Sotheby's.

Shelby Myers, head of private sales at the auction house, emphasised the appeal of the Silver Arrows. "The Mercedes W196, which sold for $29.6 million, remains the most valuable Formula One car ever sold. But it's the Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupe that fetched $142 million and cemented the Silver Arrows' place in the history books as one of the most valuable and recognisable brands in the world."

The Hamilton/Mercedes pairing "can only be compared to [Michael] Jordan and the [Chicago] Bulls, [Tom] Brady and the [New England] Patriots, or [Lionel] Messi and Argentina," Myers continued. As a result, the car "could become one of the most sought-after collector's items in the foreseeable future".

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5