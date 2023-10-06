Proceeds in the millions! Hamilton's Mercedes to be auctioned off
Those who want to acquire a piece of Formula 1 history will soon have the opportunity to do so. On 17 November, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes W04 (chassis #4) will be auctioned off at the Las Vegas GP.
The Briton won his first race for Mercedes in this car on 28 July 2023 - the start of a very special era in which Hamilton has won 82 races and six titles with the Silver Arrows to date.
The car is being auctioned by the auction house RM Sotheby's, which estimates the value of the racer at 9.5 to 14.5 million euros. Chassis #4 was used in 14 of the 19 races in the 2013 Formula One season, according to RM Sotheby's.
Shelby Myers, head of private sales at the auction house, emphasised the appeal of the Silver Arrows. "The Mercedes W196, which sold for $29.6 million, remains the most valuable Formula One car ever sold. But it's the Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupe that fetched $142 million and cemented the Silver Arrows' place in the history books as one of the most valuable and recognisable brands in the world."
The Hamilton/Mercedes pairing "can only be compared to [Michael] Jordan and the [Chicago] Bulls, [Tom] Brady and the [New England] Patriots, or [Lionel] Messi and Argentina," Myers continued. As a result, the car "could become one of the most sought-after collector's items in the foreseeable future".
