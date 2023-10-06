Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): "There's only one thing that helps".

Only Ferrari was able to trip up the all-powerful Red Bull Racing in the 2023 GP season: when Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix. But that can't hide the fact that Ferrari blew the 2023 season target. Ferrari wanted to have a say in the world championship title this year, but instead the Italians were at times only fifth, slower than Red Bull Racing, slower also than Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren.

Over the course of the season, Ferrari has made progress, especially in tyre management. But five-time GP winner Charles Leclerc, without a win since July 2022, holds firm in the paddock at Qatar's Losail International Circuit: "At the end of the day, not much has changed for us."

The Monegasque deepens: "On some tracks we are in a better position, on others we are struggling. I don't think we've made any breakthroughs recently, because the fundamental problems remain and there's only one thing that will help - a completely new race car."

Numerous fans, not just tifosi, consider Leclerc to be one of the best qualifiers in the field, with stunning speed on a lap. But if you look at the average grid positions in 2023, you discover something startling - Carlos Sainz was the better man on balance in final practice.



Leclerc explains it like this: "It is difficult for me to find a set-up so that I am completely in tune with the car. Only when I can implement my driving style optimally do I get the decisive fractions of a second."



"If the handling is not constant, I have to set the car slightly understeering, and that's not my thing. I try incessantly to find a set-up that I feel more comfortable with, sometimes it works a little better, like in Japan."



When asked what Ferrari can achieve in Qatar, the 25-year-old smiles: "I don't really know how to answer that, because so many times this year I predicted something and then it turned out completely different. What I can say, however, is this: We've looked pretty good in the sprint weekends so far, so maybe we'll manage a surprise here."



Leclerc finished second in the Baku sprint (after pole position), Charles was also on pole in Belgium and ended up fifth. In Austria he remained without points.