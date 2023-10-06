Alpine quarrel: Gasly and Ocon play down dispute
Pierre Gasly was furious when he had to give up ninth place to his team-mate Esteban Ocon. He gesticulated wildly and even gave the finger. He was clearly not happy with the team order. Here we have written down the background to the quarrel.
What happened after the problems? The two drivers were tight-lipped in the run-up to the Qatar GP: "We talked about it, I'll leave it at that," said Gasly. Ocon also said it had been discussed internally, without revealing what was said.
"We discussed it internally, which is the most important thing, and we know where we want to go now," Ocon said.
"But a few years ago it was similar. The most important thing for us as a team is to maximise the results we can get and that's what we're trying to do," said the Frenchman.
Ocon continued, "In this race, unfortunately, we didn't manage to gain another position, so we reversed the change. But I mean, now we know where we want to go with the team and that's the most important thing."
Things remain tense between the two Alpine drivers, which is a tradition. For the reasons for the complicated relationship run deeper and go back further.
Gasly and Ocon were once childhood friends, born just 50 kilometres apart in Normandy in 1996. They did their first laps in a kart together as children, dreaming together of Formula 1, which seemed so far away at the time.
But as is often the case, the relationship deteriorated with ambition, success and ambition, and the friends became bitter rivals over time. The direct duels became tougher and more poisonous, as did the first collisions, added to which came hidden, then also open fouls. Around 2009, the two became more and more distant from each other, which only got worse as the years went by, while both continued to pursue their dream. With success, it must be said.
In step to the top
In 2012 they both competed in the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup, then in 2013 in Alpine Formula Renault, and in 2014 in Formula Renault 3.5. In lockstep, always against each other, but unfortunately no longer with each other. Ocon won the European Formula 3 and GP3 titles, Gasly again won the GP2 series. Midway through the 2016 season, first Ocon made the leap to Formula 1, then Gasly did the same a season later.
"Our relationship has been up and down, that's nothing new for anyone," Gasly said. "But since we've been in Formula 1, it's been better: because it's meant we've both achieved one of our dreams and we've also just grown up, taken on more responsibility." Moreover, they now have a common goal to get to the top with Alpine, Gasly said: "If we want to achieve that, we have to work together."
Like now in Suzuka, even if it causes trouble.
