Alpine quarrel: Gasly and Ocon play down dispute

Recently in Japan, there were some disagreements at Alpine, especially between Pierre Gasly and the team. The Frenchman is obviously still angry.

Pierre Gasly was furious when he had to give up ninth place to his team-mate Esteban Ocon. He gesticulated wildly and even gave the finger. He was clearly not happy with the team order. Here we have written down the background to the quarrel.

What happened after the problems? The two drivers were tight-lipped in the run-up to the Qatar GP: "We talked about it, I'll leave it at that," said Gasly. Ocon also said it had been discussed internally, without revealing what was said.

"We discussed it internally, which is the most important thing, and we know where we want to go now," Ocon said.

"But a few years ago it was similar. The most important thing for us as a team is to maximise the results we can get and that's what we're trying to do," said the Frenchman.

Ocon continued, "In this race, unfortunately, we didn't manage to gain another position, so we reversed the change. But I mean, now we know where we want to go with the team and that's the most important thing."

Things remain tense between the two Alpine drivers, which is a tradition. For the reasons for the complicated relationship run deeper and go back further.

Gasly and Ocon were once childhood friends, born just 50 kilometres apart in Normandy in 1996. They did their first laps in a kart together as children, dreaming together of Formula 1, which seemed so far away at the time.

But as is often the case, the relationship deteriorated with ambition, success and ambition, and the friends became bitter rivals over time. The direct duels became tougher and more poisonous, as did the first collisions, added to which came hidden, then also open fouls. Around 2009, the two became more and more distant from each other, which only got worse as the years went by, while both continued to pursue their dream. With success, it must be said.

In step to the top

In 2012 they both competed in the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup, then in 2013 in Alpine Formula Renault, and in 2014 in Formula Renault 3.5. In lockstep, always against each other, but unfortunately no longer with each other. Ocon won the European Formula 3 and GP3 titles, Gasly again won the GP2 series. Midway through the 2016 season, first Ocon made the leap to Formula 1, then Gasly did the same a season later.

"Our relationship has been up and down, that's nothing new for anyone," Gasly said. "But since we've been in Formula 1, it's been better: because it's meant we've both achieved one of our dreams and we've also just grown up, taken on more responsibility." Moreover, they now have a common goal to get to the top with Alpine, Gasly said: "If we want to achieve that, we have to work together."

Like now in Suzuka, even if it causes trouble.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5