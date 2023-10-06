Fernando Alonso on Verstappen: Comparison with Schumi

Fernando Alonso once said: "My big goal was always to win the Formula One title three times, like my idol Ayrton Senna."

Nothing came of it: In a mixture of bad decisions and bad racing luck, one title after another slipped through his fingers.

Today, Alonso could easily be a five-time champion, surpassed only by the great Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (seven world championship titles each). But in 2007, then McLaren team boss Ron Dennis let new signing Alonso and young Hamilton battle it out until Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari) took the title at the World Championship finale in Brazil.

During his five years at Ferrari, Alonso narrowly missed out on the title twice, in 2010 and 2012, where, with a bit of luck, he would have won titles 4 and 5.

Unbelievable: Only one point behind the world champion in 2007, only four points were missing in 2010, only three in 2012 - barely ten points in these three seasons would have been enough for three titles!



In the paddock of the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, Fernando Alonso has been asked how he rates Max Verstappen among the great drivers. The Asturian replied: "He has won so many races this year, and people sometimes forget that not everything has been so easy for him. No, there have been some weekends of freak weather and yet he's made virtually no mistakes and on Sunday he got the performance spot on - he has my utmost respect for that."



Alonso remarkably leaves Hamilton out of the equation when he goes on to say, "It was only really wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Whether we should class Max on the same level, only time will tell."



"I think the coming years will be even better for Max, with more title wins. And then we will be able to compare him more with Schumacher."