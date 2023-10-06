FP1 Qatar: Max Verstappen in front, Ferrari behind

There was one practice session on the sprint weekend in Qatar. Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the Red Bull racer. The Ferarri duo was also up front.

For the teams and drivers, the free practice was the only opportunity to prepare for the weekend, test set-ups, run through programmes and try out the tyres. After that, the sprint weekend will go on in rapid succession, with GP qualifying on the agenda from 7 p.m. CEST.

The conditions at the start were like they will not be at the qualifying. There will be less wind during the time chase than in the afternoon, and the temperatures will go down.

"Oh my god, it's so slippery," Verstappen said after the first laps. Not only was it windy, the track was very dirty, especially because of the sand. "I can't see anything at all. I don't know why, but you can't see anything through the sun," Verstappen also radioed.

Nevertheless, the drivers gradually took to the track to get used to the conditions on the medium or hard tyres. Some drivers had real problems and went off the track, like Verstappen, Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris, who cleared a polystyrene board and completely destroyed it.

There were timed laps, of course, despite the somewhat adverse conditions with gusty winds: The two Mercedes were at the front after 15 minutes with 1:31 times, Verstappen also lined up in the leading group.

There was a lot of variety at the front in the first half hour, with the top teams Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes taking turns at the front, and the times were also improving as the track became cleaner. However, the gusty wind remained challenging.

With 20 minutes to go, Alonso had established himself in first place with his best time (1:28.624 minutes), followed by Sainz and Leclerc. Again and again, drivers went off the track, but there were no nasty take-offs or crashes.

In the final phase McLaren started to fly high, first Piastri set the fastest time, then Norris moved up to second place. Can the traditional racing team keep up its strong form in Qatar?

Towards the end of the session, more and more drivers opted for the soft tyres, which caused the times to plummet once again. The best time was set by Max Verstappen in 1:27.428 minutes, who can become world champion for the third time in a row on Saturday.

Behind the Dutchman, the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc lined up, but the duo had a small respect distance to Verstappen. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) followed. Nico Hülkenberg was strong, finishing seventh in the Haas.

1st practice, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27.428 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.334 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.481

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.491

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.588

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.599

07 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0.743

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.908

09th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,952

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.013

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.122

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.162

13th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.251

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.262

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.304

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.393

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.613

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.678

19th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.810

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.074