Marko: These drivers can hold their own next to Verstappen

Max Verstappen has had his Red Bull Racing team-mates under control so far. However, Helmut Marko believes it could get tight with two drivers.

Max Verstappen can become Formula 1 world champion for the third time in a row this weekend. But the Dutchman has dominated one area for much longer: Red Bull Racing.

Because the 26-year-old has always had his teammates under control. With Daniel Ricciardo it was closer, with others like Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon or now Sergio Pérez it's a very clear-cut thing. This season Verstappen is really dismantling the Mexican.

"Senna's team-mates all went down too, Gerhard Berger can tell you a thing or two about that. But he was looking for challenges. Max is a different matter in his complexity," Red Bull's motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko told the Kronenzeitung.

Marko assumes that only two drivers could take on Verstappen. "I would only know the older gentlemen like Alonso or Hamilton who could hold their own next to him," Marko said.

What sets the champion apart? "As a person, he has had a great development. He only celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday, has a distinct personality. Driver-wise, he surprises us again and again. With qualifying laps that you wouldn't think possible. There are no limits to expectations, the future looks bright," said Marko.

1st practice, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27.428 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.334 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.481

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.491

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.588

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.599

07 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0.743

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.908

09th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,952

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.013

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.122

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.162

13th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.251

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.262

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.304

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.393

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.613

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.678

19th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.810

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.074