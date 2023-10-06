Marko: These drivers can hold their own next to Verstappen
Max Verstappen can become Formula 1 world champion for the third time in a row this weekend. But the Dutchman has dominated one area for much longer: Red Bull Racing.
Because the 26-year-old has always had his teammates under control. With Daniel Ricciardo it was closer, with others like Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon or now Sergio Pérez it's a very clear-cut thing. This season Verstappen is really dismantling the Mexican.
"Senna's team-mates all went down too, Gerhard Berger can tell you a thing or two about that. But he was looking for challenges. Max is a different matter in his complexity," Red Bull's motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko told the Kronenzeitung.
Marko assumes that only two drivers could take on Verstappen. "I would only know the older gentlemen like Alonso or Hamilton who could hold their own next to him," Marko said.
What sets the champion apart? "As a person, he has had a great development. He only celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday, has a distinct personality. Driver-wise, he surprises us again and again. With qualifying laps that you wouldn't think possible. There are no limits to expectations, the future looks bright," said Marko.
1st practice, Qatar
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27.428 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.334 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.481
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.491
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.588
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.599
07 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0.743
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.908
09th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,952
10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.013
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.122
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.162
13th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.251
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.262
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.304
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.393
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.613
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.678
19th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.810
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.074