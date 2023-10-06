Max Verstappen on Qatar pole: "Conditions treacherous".

That was world-champion-like: 26-year-old Dutchman Max Verstappen took the best grid position in qualifying for the Formula 1 World Championship round in Qatar. At the Losail International Circuit, he was able to prevail superiorly over his opponents, who took themselves out of the decision - Norris and Piastri were stripped of their best laps, so Mercedes drivers Russell and Hamilton moved up to second and third place.

For Red Bull Racing driver Verstappen, it is the 30th pole in the premier class, the tenth in this 2023 season (after Bahrain, Australia, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands and Japan) and the first at this circuit (in 2021, at the GP premiere in Qatar, Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes was on pole).

Max is visibly happy after qualifying and says: "A great start to the weekend. It was very tricky today because the track is so slippery, firstly because of the new surface and secondly because of the sand that keeps blowing onto the track."

"The rear end breaks away from you in these gusts, and then the car is almost impossible to stop."



"My goal for Saturday: to also set the best time in the sprint qualifying and then of course win both races, sprint and Grand Prix. I want to have as smooth a day tomorrow as I had today. But I know the conditions will be treacherous on Saturday as well."



"We were going well from the first lap, there were no problems apart from the conditions. I'm in good spirits for Saturday."



"It was very easy to make a mistake today. And you don't even have to attack very much to do that. As always on a sprint weekend, everything was a bit hectic. But that's the same for everyone."





GP qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423