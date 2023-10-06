George Russell (2nd): "I can only wave to Max".

Englishman George Russell puts his Mercedes on the front row of the grid in Qatar because Lando Norris and McLaren lost second fastest time. Russell: "I'm happy to accept that."

In the hectic sprint format (only one free practice, then already the final practice for the WRC race) George Russell showed cool head: The 25-year-old Briton benefited from the fact that Lando Norris lost his best lap, due to a violation of the track limits.

Russell can live well with his place on the first row of the grid. The Mercedes driver says of his qualifying session at the Losail International Circuit: "The conditions are the same for all drivers and I'm happy to accept that. It was super windy and extremely treacherous. Honestly - I wouldn't have expected second place here."

"Our pace was good from the start, which surprised me a bit. In terms of pure speed, McLaren is set up here, but I will sell my skin as dear as possible in the race, even though I expect them to be on my tail."

"For us it's primarily about the duel against Ferrari, we want to defend this second place in the Constructors' Cup."



"As for me, of course I want to get on the podium from this position. My big two question marks are tyre wear in the race and how the track will develop. No driver knows where the journey is going to go."



Does Russell see a chance against Verstappen? George laughs: "If he gets a good start, then I can just wave at him before he disappears into the distance."





GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423