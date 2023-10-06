Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/3rd): "Lap messed up".

Lewis Hamilton does not look very happy after qualifying for the second Qatar GP. The Mercedes superstar has to settle for third place on the grid. "I messed up my best lap."

Curious scenes after the final practice for the Qatar Grand Prix: Lando Norris wanted to start the interview of the top three, the Englishman had achieved the second fastest time behind Max Verstappen in the McLaren, then he was held back - his lap had been deleted, only tenth!

So George Russell spoke, then Oscar Piastri stepped up to the micros, but the Australian's best lap was also cancelled, only sixth on the grid, and the eventual third fastest Lewis Hamilton had already left the parc fermé. What a mess!

The face of Lewis Hamilton in the press conference afterwards says a lot: The seven-time Formula 1 champion knows exactly - in the final practice for the second Qatar GP of Formula 1, more would have been possible for him.

In the end, Lewis is third fastest on the track where he won the first Formula 1 GP in Qatar in 2021, so a place on the second row of the grid for the record winner, and a grim announcement for Sunday: "Of course I want to win the Grand Prix."



Hamilton is disappointed with himself: "I messed up my last lap. The conditions were difficult but that can't be an excuse because they are for everyone. Qualifying is always difficult, it doesn't matter if it's sprint format or not."



"The wind was extreme and I was optimistic because I felt we had good speed. I didn't think we would end up so far ahead."



"What happens in a practice session is confusing even for me after all these years of Formula 1. In Q1 I almost retired, in Q2 I was suddenly in front, who still understands?"



"My performance was average. Q1 and Q3 were so-so, my best lap was the one in the second qualifying segment, I needed that at the very end!"





GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423