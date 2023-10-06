Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/3rd): "Lap messed up".
Curious scenes after the final practice for the Qatar Grand Prix: Lando Norris wanted to start the interview of the top three, the Englishman had achieved the second fastest time behind Max Verstappen in the McLaren, then he was held back - his lap had been deleted, only tenth!
So George Russell spoke, then Oscar Piastri stepped up to the micros, but the Australian's best lap was also cancelled, only sixth on the grid, and the eventual third fastest Lewis Hamilton had already left the parc fermé. What a mess!
The face of Lewis Hamilton in the press conference afterwards says a lot: The seven-time Formula 1 champion knows exactly - in the final practice for the second Qatar GP of Formula 1, more would have been possible for him.
In the end, Lewis is third fastest on the track where he won the first Formula 1 GP in Qatar in 2021, so a place on the second row of the grid for the record winner, and a grim announcement for Sunday: "Of course I want to win the Grand Prix."
Hamilton is disappointed with himself: "I messed up my last lap. The conditions were difficult but that can't be an excuse because they are for everyone. Qualifying is always difficult, it doesn't matter if it's sprint format or not."
"The wind was extreme and I was optimistic because I felt we had good speed. I didn't think we would end up so far ahead."
"What happens in a practice session is confusing even for me after all these years of Formula 1. In Q1 I almost retired, in Q2 I was suddenly in front, who still understands?"
"My performance was average. Q1 and Q3 were so-so, my best lap was the one in the second qualifying segment, I needed that at the very end!"
GP Qualifying, Qatar
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219
03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305
04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424
06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763
09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058
10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301
12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345
18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423