Nico Hülkenberg (Haas/15th): "Plan didn't work out".
15th on the grid for German Nico Hülkenberg for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit - clearly the Haas driver had expected more.
The 2015 Le Mans winner after the thrilling qualifying: "After what I had seen in the only free practice, I would have expected the track to be dirtier, but then it held up."
"Honestly - we expected more here. Secretly, I had already calculated that it would be enough for a place in the top ten if everything went optimally."
"So we went out very late in Q1 to put a set of new tyres aside to get into the top ten, but it didn't work out. In the end it was a lack of pace and car balance."
"With the fuel format, everything is quite hectic and I would have preferred to have had a bit more time than just 60 minutes to play with the set-up a bit more."
"I remain an optimist for the rest of the weekend though, I like this track, it has a nice flow and is a lot of fun to drive. And the action so far has shown that we can expect surprises, so we have to take an opportunity should it come our way."
GP Qualifying, Qatar
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219
03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305
04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424
06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763
09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058
10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301
12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345
18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423