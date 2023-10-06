Nico Hülkenberg (Haas/15th): "Plan didn't work out".

In the first qualifying segment, Nico Hülkenberg emerged perky in tenth place and once again proved his excellent qualities as a qualifier. But then things went wrong.

15th on the grid for German Nico Hülkenberg for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit - clearly the Haas driver had expected more.

The 2015 Le Mans winner after the thrilling qualifying: "After what I had seen in the only free practice, I would have expected the track to be dirtier, but then it held up."

"Honestly - we expected more here. Secretly, I had already calculated that it would be enough for a place in the top ten if everything went optimally."

"So we went out very late in Q1 to put a set of new tyres aside to get into the top ten, but it didn't work out. In the end it was a lack of pace and car balance."

"With the fuel format, everything is quite hectic and I would have preferred to have had a bit more time than just 60 minutes to play with the set-up a bit more."



"I remain an optimist for the rest of the weekend though, I like this track, it has a nice flow and is a lot of fun to drive. And the action so far has shown that we can expect surprises, so we have to take an opportunity should it come our way."





GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423