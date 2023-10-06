Lando Norris after Qatar defeat: "I'm pissed off".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Just like two years ago, the race control at the Losail International Circuit is merciless: In the final practice for the Qatar Grand Prix, the drivers' lap times were cancelled in rows because they had violated the track limit, i.e. all four edges were beyond the white line.
So in the end Lando Norris was not second fastest behind Max Verstappen, but is now without time on the tenth grid spot for Sunday's Grand Prix. And Oscar Piastri was off his third fastest time and is now sixth.
Lando Norris: "I'm really pissed off. I had just a little oversteer in that situation, I corrected slightly but that was enough and I was already off the track."
"I'm very angry. We had the second fastest car here today and did nothing with it. The team did such a good job putting Oscar and I in this great race car and then I mess it up like this, unbelievable!"
"I didn't do my part of the job. My job is to drive this car fast and without mistakes, and I didn't do the second one. The whole day I just fluffed."
GP Qualifying, Qatar
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219
03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305
04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424
06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763
09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058
10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301
12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345
18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423