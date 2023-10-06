Lando Norris after Qatar defeat: "I'm pissed off".

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the second fastest lap behind Max Verstappen in Qatar - or so the Briton thought. Because soon after qualifying, his lap was cancelled. Lando: "I'm really pissed off."

Just like two years ago, the race control at the Losail International Circuit is merciless: In the final practice for the Qatar Grand Prix, the drivers' lap times were cancelled in rows because they had violated the track limit, i.e. all four edges were beyond the white line.

So in the end Lando Norris was not second fastest behind Max Verstappen, but is now without time on the tenth grid spot for Sunday's Grand Prix. And Oscar Piastri was off his third fastest time and is now sixth.

Lando Norris: "I'm really pissed off. I had just a little oversteer in that situation, I corrected slightly but that was enough and I was already off the track."

"I'm very angry. We had the second fastest car here today and did nothing with it. The team did such a good job putting Oscar and I in this great race car and then I mess it up like this, unbelievable!"



"I didn't do my part of the job. My job is to drive this car fast and without mistakes, and I didn't do the second one. The whole day I just fluffed."





GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423