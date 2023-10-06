Ferrari flop, team boss Fred Vasseur: "That was obvious".

This is a blow for the proud Ferrari and a setback for the Italians in the fight for second place in the Constructors' Cup against Mercedes: Carlos Sainz had already called it a day after the second qualifying segment and will start the Grand Prix from 12th place on the grid, Charles Leclerc showed some mistakes and only moved up two places at the end because both McLaren drivers lost their best laps - 5th place on the grid for the Monegasque. Ferrari rivals Mercedes took 2nd (George Russell) and 3rd (Lewis Hamilton) on the grid.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur sighed: "That was obvious. We knew from the start that we wouldn't be in super form on this track. Max Verstappen burns up six tenths of a second on us, three of them in the first corner alone. That proves to me - we can't manage to have the tyres in the best operating window from the start on a qualifying attempt."

The Ferrari drivers were also among those who had to have laps cancelled because they were off the track. Fred Vasseur: "This thing with the track limits, our sport just doesn't do well there. It's hard for us to manage."

"It's always like that in Losail, others have problems with it too. It was the same two years ago. It can be fun in the race."



"The fact is - one gust of wind is enough and the pilot is off the track and gets penalised. For the Grand Prix, I can only hope that the teams will be informed promptly in such a case. I remember how in Austria we were informed about a penalty late and could not react anymore. I know the work of the race stewards is difficult, but it has to be better."





GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423