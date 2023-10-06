Christian Horner on the Pérez exit: "I don't understand it".

Poor performance by Mexican Sergio Pérez in the Red Bull Racing race car, the best car in the field. Max Verstappen on pole, "Checo" Pérez only 13th. RBR team boss Christian Horner assesses the situation.

Max Verstappen has taken his 30th pole position in Formula 1 in Qatar (the same number as Nico Rosberg), he is on the best grid position for the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. In the same car, the best of the 2023 F1 field, Sergio Pérez has to settle for 13th on the grid. The Mexican is also among the drivers who have been stripped of a fast lap.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "Max's first lap was great, he took a lot of time off his opponents in the first corner alone. He then tried to go even faster on a second attempt and made a mistake. Fortunately, his first attempt was fast enough for pole."

Sergio Pérez couldn't believe his eyes at the end of the second qualifying segment: lap deleted, so only 13th on the grid. Horner: "Well, we would also be leading the WRC with Checo if Max wasn't there. But honestly - I don't understand this difference between the times of Max and Checo."

"All right, other drivers have also had their laps cancelled, see McLaren and Sainz. But the bottom line is simply that once again Max did his job and Pérez had another difficult day."





GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423