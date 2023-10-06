Christian Horner on the Pérez exit: "I don't understand it".
Max Verstappen has taken his 30th pole position in Formula 1 in Qatar (the same number as Nico Rosberg), he is on the best grid position for the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. In the same car, the best of the 2023 F1 field, Sergio Pérez has to settle for 13th on the grid. The Mexican is also among the drivers who have been stripped of a fast lap.
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "Max's first lap was great, he took a lot of time off his opponents in the first corner alone. He then tried to go even faster on a second attempt and made a mistake. Fortunately, his first attempt was fast enough for pole."
Sergio Pérez couldn't believe his eyes at the end of the second qualifying segment: lap deleted, so only 13th on the grid. Horner: "Well, we would also be leading the WRC with Checo if Max wasn't there. But honestly - I don't understand this difference between the times of Max and Checo."
"All right, other drivers have also had their laps cancelled, see McLaren and Sainz. But the bottom line is simply that once again Max did his job and Pérez had another difficult day."
GP Qualifying, Qatar
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305
04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424
06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763
09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058
10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301
12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345
18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423