Qatar GP on TV: Three points to the world championship title
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
There's not much left for Max Verstappen to become world champion for the third time. "I know that if I win on Saturday or whatever I achieve, I will win the championship. But I think we are completely focused on having a good weekend," said Max Verstappen.
It's a whole three championship points the 26-year-old needs, and he can make that perfect as early as today. "Hopefully it will be a memorable weekend!" In the sprint in the evening, a sixth place would be enough for him. He has never been that bad this season.
On the contrary, with the exception of the Singapore race (fifth place), he has won or at least finished second this season.
We'll keep you up to date with everything you need to know with the live ticker, but of course we've also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF for you, as always.
Qatar GP on TV
Saturday, 7 October
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP qualifying replay
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Best Starts 2022
09.45: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay
11.15am: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
12.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Spielberg 2023 Repeat
13.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Francorchamps 2023 Repeat
14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
14.50: ORF 1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
15.00: Sprint Qualifying
16.15: Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits
16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits
17.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Japan 2023
5.30pm: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
18.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage
19.15: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage
19.25: ORF 1 - Start of Sprint Coverage
19.30: Sprint (19 laps)
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint press conference
21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
23.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome Special
Sunday, 8 October
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Italian Grand Prix 2023
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2023
10.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat
15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Repeat
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenecke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews
17.40 hrs: ORF 1 - Formula 1 News
18.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the race
18.25 hrs: ORF 1 - Pre-race reports
18.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage (also free of charge on skysport.de, in the Sky app as well as on YouTube)
6.55 p.m.: ORF 1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.55: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage
19.00: Qatar Grand Prix (57 laps)
20.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews
21.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
21.40: ORF 1 - Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: Jenson Button in Canada 2011
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: Nigel Mansell at Silverstone 1987
23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Japan 2023
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay
23.45: ServusTV - Qatar Grand Prix Repeat