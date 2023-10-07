Stroll: No-bull interview! And a shoving scandal?

Lance Stroll was eliminated in Q1 in Qatar qualifying. Afterwards, the Aston Martin driver apparently misbehaved - and gave a no-bullshit interview.

Lance Stroll vented his frustration after qualifying for the Qatar GP. After his Q1 exit (now for the fourth time in a row), he threw his steering wheel around before getting out of the car.

The frustration is great, but in a way also understandable. While nothing is going right for him, his teammate Fernando Alonso is performing even with a slightly weakening car, finishing fourth in the end. Stroll is being dismantled by Alonso. Therefore, rumours persist that his basic motivation has suffered greatly.

Immediately after the steering wheel scene, there was also apparently a shoving match in the Aston Martin garage. After he got out of the car, Henry Howe, Stroll's performance coach, tried to talk him down.

The cameras catch Stroll and Howe walking towards the exit and then it seems that Stroll pushes Howe quite hard, the pictures can also be found on social media. You can't quite see it on the TV pictures because the decisive moment is obscured. Another explanation is that Stroll is said to have hit a wall.

In return, Stroll gave a provocative no-bullshit interview afterwards.

Interviewer: Well, Lance, we've seen your frustration on the TV screens. What are your feelings at this moment?

Lance Stroll: Yeah, shit.

Interviewer: What's not working for you at the moment?

Lance Stroll: I don't know.

Interviewer: How does that change your attitude towards the weekend? Is it a test session now? Are you going to go all out in the sprint?

Lance Stroll: I'm just going to keep driving.

GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423