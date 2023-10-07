Chaos in Qatar: What Verstappen, Hamilton, Marko say

Hot heads in Qatar, but not because of temperatures beyond 40 degrees: In the final practice for the Qatar Grand Prix, drivers lost their best laps in rows because their cars were beyond the track limits. Lando Norris dropped from 2nd to 10th on the grid, Oscar Piastri from 3rd to 6th, Sergio Pérez missed out on the top ten because of such a slip-up.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko doesn't like all this, as he told his Sky colleagues at the end of qualifying: "You have to do something about these penalties for track limits in general, because the result changes every few minutes. In qualifying, of course, it's crucial, but what do you do in the race? Do you penalise it or not? I hope they have a better solution there in the future."

Lewis Hamilton also recognises the confusion as an opportunity. The Mercedes superstar says: "When I inspected the track on Thursday, I noticed the high kerbs. My first thought - they're already darn high."

"But then when I was driving the Formula 1 racer, I realised: if you overdo it, you automatically get penalised. You lose time when you bump over the kerbs. So we wouldn't need these cancelled laps because of the violation of the track limits. Because a driver can't go any faster on that lap."



"Maybe we should rather think about introducing such kerbs on other circuits. Qatar can be a lesson for us. It's not the white line that should set the track limit here, but the kerb."



Max Verstappen adds: "As a driver, you have to think very carefully about what you do. Because if you overdo it, you can also damage the underbody of the car there."



As for the race stewards' behaviour in the face of such infractions in the race: in Austria, the stewards had to review more than 1200 offences, they found 83 more offences hours after the action on the track and handed out 15 penalties. Theoretically, we could face a similar mess in Qatar.





GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423