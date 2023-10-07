Live ticker Sprint Quali: Oscar Piastri sensational

In the final practice for the Qatar Grand Prix, Max Verstappen's rivals found no recipe against the world champion. In the sprint qualifying he has to line up behind McLaren.

Max Verstappen can successfully defend his World Championship title this October 7 at the Losail International Circuit, a decent result with three points in the sprint is enough for the Red Bull Racing star.

But again, the possible title decision is accompanied by a lot of turmoil after the experts from Pirelli found many damaged tyres on Friday evening, read our background story.

As a result, the sprint did not start normally, but with an advanced informational practice session to get the drivers used to the new track limits in the high-speed passage of turns 12 and 13.

The sprint qualifying then ended with a juicy surprise: the McLaren of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ahead of world champion Max Verstappen.

