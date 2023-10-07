Live ticker Sprint Quali: Oscar Piastri sensational
Max Verstappen can successfully defend his World Championship title this October 7 at the Losail International Circuit, a decent result with three points in the sprint is enough for the Red Bull Racing star.
But again, the possible title decision is accompanied by a lot of turmoil after the experts from Pirelli found many damaged tyres on Friday evening, read our background story.
As a result, the sprint did not start normally, but with an advanced informational practice session to get the drivers used to the new track limits in the high-speed passage of turns 12 and 13.
The sprint qualifying then ended with a juicy surprise: the McLaren of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ahead of world champion Max Verstappen.
