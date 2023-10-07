Pérez not in Q3 again: problems upon problems

Qualifying remains a major weakness for Sergio Pérez this season. In Qatar he had to fight again - and once more failed to reach Q3.

Sergio Pérez continues to help keep the rumours of an early retirement at Red Bull Racing alive. In qualifying for the Qatar GP, he once again failed to make it into Q3, the eighth time this has happened to him this season.

Pérez was only 13th, while his team-mate Max Verstappen took pole position. In qualifying duels with the Dutchman it looks disastrous, Pérez loses them by 2:15.

In Qatar, Pérez struggled with all sorts of things. "It was quite difficult. We had big problems with the balance," he lamented. "We had so many problems that I couldn't even deal with them all. It was different in every corner. The conditions are quite difficult and we just had big problems."

Problems upon problems. These included the track limits, which are a big issue in Qatar and caused chaos and criticism. Pérez was also stripped of a time that would have put him into Q3. "Two millimetres" were missing, he wrote on X.

Pérez is taking refuge in words of perseverance. Nobody believes that he will manage to postpone the title decision again. For him, however, it's all about second place in the championship.

"It's not over yet. Of course it will be very difficult to overtake, especially in the current track conditions," he said. "But we will see what we are capable of and catch up from there."

GP qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423