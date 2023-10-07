Pérez not in Q3 again: problems upon problems
Sergio Pérez continues to help keep the rumours of an early retirement at Red Bull Racing alive. In qualifying for the Qatar GP, he once again failed to make it into Q3, the eighth time this has happened to him this season.
Pérez was only 13th, while his team-mate Max Verstappen took pole position. In qualifying duels with the Dutchman it looks disastrous, Pérez loses them by 2:15.
In Qatar, Pérez struggled with all sorts of things. "It was quite difficult. We had big problems with the balance," he lamented. "We had so many problems that I couldn't even deal with them all. It was different in every corner. The conditions are quite difficult and we just had big problems."
Problems upon problems. These included the track limits, which are a big issue in Qatar and caused chaos and criticism. Pérez was also stripped of a time that would have put him into Q3. "Two millimetres" were missing, he wrote on X.
Pérez is taking refuge in words of perseverance. Nobody believes that he will manage to postpone the title decision again. For him, however, it's all about second place in the championship.
"It's not over yet. Of course it will be very difficult to overtake, especially in the current track conditions," he said. "But we will see what we are capable of and catch up from there."
GP qualifying, Qatar
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219
03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305
04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424
06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763
09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058
10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301
12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345
18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423